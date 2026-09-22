Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision Before Padres Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have just two series left on their MLB schedule before the playoffs begin next week.

Beginning on Tuesday, the Dodgers will play the San Diego Padres, and in the final weekend of the season, LA will take on the Giants.

However, speaking to Tuesday’s game, the Dodgers announced a Kyle Tucker lineup decision before their game one with the Padres.

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Kyle Tucker Back in Dodgers Batting Order Hitting 5th

After sitting out for Sunday’s game against the Giants, Kyle Tucker is back in the batting order for the Dodgers.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is the full group:

Dodgers 9/22: “M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B W. Smith C M. Muncy 3B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF J. De Paula DH A. Pages CF T. Edman 2B B. Stewart SP”

Other lineup notes include Josue De Paula getting the nod at DH, Andy Pages being in the lineup after being activated, and Will Smith behind the plate for LA to catch Brock Stewart, who was suddenly announced as the SP for Tuesday’s game.

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Inside Kyle Tucker’s Season with the Dodgers

Kyle Tucker is in the middle of his first season with the Dodgers.

It’s been a very up-and-down campaign, but Tucker may be hitting a very important stride as October approaches.

He’s still batting just .234, but Tucker has 17 home runs now, 70 RBI, and 121 hits over 516 at-bats. His OPS+ is 100, which is exactly league average.

CBSSport.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Tucker):

“After missing Sunday’s series finale against the Giants, Tucker will return to the starting nine for Tuesday’s series opener with the Padres. The 29-year-old will bat fifth and man right field for the Dodgers.”

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