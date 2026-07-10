Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Starting Pitcher for Diamondbacks Game After Shohei Ohtani Decision

Big news broke across Major League Baseball when the Los Angeles Dodgers social media team announced that Shohei Ohtani would miss his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, and also not participate in the upcoming All-Star game due to an ongoing left knee injury.

The Dodgers X account wrote (on 7/10):

“Shohei Ohtani will not make his scheduled start on the mound this evening against the D-backs due to continued irritation in his left knee. He will serve as the designated hitter the rest of the weekend, but following the series against the D-backs he will have some interventions on his knee to put him in the best position for the second half of the season. Unfortunately, due to these events, he will not be able to travel to Philadelphia and participate in the 2026 All-Star Game.”

The hope is that the injury isn’t too serious, but it doesn’t sound like it is, and with the Dodgers having such a big lead in the NL West, they can afford to give their star some much-needed rest. Remember, the Dodgers play for October, and as long as this doesn’t become a bigger storyline, Ohtani should be back after the All-Star break.

However, it does beg the question of who will be starting for the Dodgers on Friday night?

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Kyle Hurt Gets the Nod for Diamondbacks Season Opener, Likely as an ‘Opener’

@UnderdogMLB (on X) made the announcement that Kyle Hurt will get the start for the Dodgers instead of Shohei Ohtani on Friday evening:

“Lineup alert: Kyle Hurt will start for the Dodgers on Friday.”

Hurt will likely be used as an opener, with several different relievers to follow him. Hurt is an MLB veteran of three seasons. He’s made 31 appearances (zero starts) for the Dodgers this season, and carries an ERA of 4.55 across 29+ innings for Los Angeles.

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More on Shohei Ohtani All-Star Decision

It’s obviously an unfortunate development for both Shohei Ohtani and Major League Baseball, as the game’s biggest star will not be at the Midsummer Classic.

However, his health is the biggest priority for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit the recent news, and details its impact on the superstar pitcher/DH:

“Presumably, the Dodgers wouldn’t let him DH for the next few days if there were grave concerns. The club is generally very cautious with its injured players. The strength of the team allows them to prioritize long-term health over a quick return to the field. Whenever one of their players is rehabbing, the Dodgers would prefer they get fully healthy for the playoffs, as opposed to rushing back for regular season games.”

This is certainly a situation to monitor, and one that will be at the forefront of many MLB storylines when further info is known.

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