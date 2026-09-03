Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Sudden Blake Treinen Roster Decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a bad loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday in their series opener.

Eric Lauer got the start, and he allowed several home runs to a Cardinals team (and lineup) that is unlikely to make the playoffs.

Lauer’s poor outings lately have prompted a recent roster decision, which led to a piece of Blake Treinen news being dropped on Wednesday evening.

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Blake Treinen Activated; Eric Lauer Hits IL.

The Los Angeles Dodgers X account announced the following roster news:

“The Dodgers have activated RHP Blake Treinen from the injured list and placed LHP Eric Lauer on the injured list with left elbow inflammation. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers added RHP Will Klein to the 60-day injured list.”

Speaking about Eric Lauer, his line was not pretty on Tuesday, as he allowed seven earned runs on seven hits (two home runs) over three innings pitched.

As for the Blake Treinen side of this roster move, he has not pitched for the Dodgers since June 19, but has had another solid season in his leverage reliever role. Treinen is pretty much always injured, so it’s no surprise his 2026 campaign has been hampered by injuries thus far.

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Inside Blake Treinen’s 2026 Campaign Thus Far

Blake Treinen has pitched 23 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

He’s posted an ERA of 3.52 with 25 strikeouts and one save.

Treinen has been a Dodgers reliever for the past six seasons and is a 3X World Series Champion as a result.

Over 199.1 total IP with the Dodgers, Treinen holds an ERA of 2.84 (230 strikeouts) with 12 saves in 215 total games pitched.

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