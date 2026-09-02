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Los Angeles Dodgers Fans React to Miguel Rojas Decision Ahead of Cardinals Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves slides in to steal second base against Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get back on track in game two of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

LA lost 13-8 in the series opener, but will have ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound on Wednesday evening (at home).

Before game two of the series, the Dodgers revealed their lineup, which features a very interesting Miguel Rojas decision.

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Miguel Rojas Is Batting 5th??

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 30: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to score a run against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

What? Why is Miguel Rojas batting fifth??

Manager Dave Roberts is clearly trying to switch some things up, as there are lineup changes all over the place on 9/2.

Perhaps the most interesting of them all is Miguel Rojas batting 5th… and playing 2B.

Here is the full Dodgers order for 9/2, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 9/2: “S. Ohtani DH T. Edman CF M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B M. Rojas 2B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B H. Feduccia C Y. Yamamoto SP”

Here is what some fans were saying about the lineup decisions:

@kevinRune93: “Clean lineup right here. Ohtani, Betts, Freeman stacked at the top. Yamamoto better bring the heat.”
@jostewie90: “If the Dodgers could score negative runs, tonight would be the night lol. FIND A WAY TO WIN.”

Miguel Rojas has quietly had a strong week at the plate. He has a hit in three of his last four games played, which dates back to the Dodgers’ series against the Braves.

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Looking at Miguel Rojas This Season

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 30: Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to score a run against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Miguel Rojas has played in 86 games for the Dodgers this season.

Over 183 at-bats, Rojas is batting .270 with three home runs, 20 RBI, and an OPS+ of 100.

With Tommy Edman moving to CF, Rojas will likely see more playing time at second base because the Dodgers coaching staff trusts Rojas more with the bat than recently recalled Alex Freeland.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Fans React to Miguel Rojas Decision Ahead of Cardinals Game

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