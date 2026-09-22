Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Suddenly Demoted by New MLB Team

The Toronto Blue Jays are against the odds to make the MLB playoffs after a disastrous loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday evening.

Toronto led 3-0, but allowed the Orioles to score four consecutive runs to take a 4-3 lead.

Adjacent to the Blue Jays’ current tasks of advancing past the regular season, the Texas Rangers are also attempting to punch their ticket, and before their huge game with the Mets, they announced a pair of roster moves. One of those moves included a pitcher who played for the Toronto Blue Jays this season.

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LHP Adam Macko Suddenly Demoted to Minors

In order to make room on the roster for pitcher Peyton Gray, the Texas Rangers optioned Adam Macko to the ACL Rangers, which is a big demotion.

The MLB transactions board reflects the move:

“Texas Rangers optioned LHP Adam Macko to ACL Rangers.”

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 9/22):

“The left-hander was called up by Texas over the weekend and will return to the minors after firing 2.1 scoreless frames Sunday against the Blue Jays. Macko won’t be eligible to be recalled by the Rangers before the end of the regular season unless the corresponding transaction is injury related.”

In 31 total IP this season, Adam Macko holds an ERA of 5.23 with 52 strikeouts.

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Adam Macko’s Tenure in a Blue Jays Uniform…

Adam Macko was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Texas Rangers at the MLB trade deadline.

Before being moved, Macko had pitched 22 innings for the Jays, logging an ERA of 4.91 with 23 strikeouts.

2026 is his rookie season, which might likely be over with the recent roster news.

Macko joined the Blue Jays organization in 2023 after spending two seasons within the Seattle Mariners organization.

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