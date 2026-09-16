Chicago Cubs Announce Ian Happ News After Bad Braves Loss

The Chicago Cubs are set to wrap up their series with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday evening.

It’s a rubber match between the two NL clubs, and the Cubs suffered a pretty bad loss on Tuesday after allowing the Braves to score six unanswered runs in the later innings of the game.

Before the series finale versus the Braves, the Cubs revealed a piece of Ian Happ lineup news. Happ did not start on Tuesday, but did come in for a pinch-hit appearance. Chicago has just a 0.5-game lead over the Phillies for the top Wild Card in the NL.

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Cubs’ Ian Happ Back in Batting Order

When the Cubs revealed their lineup for Wednesday’s series finale with the Braves, you don’t have to look far to find Ian Happ back in his usual fifth spot in the batting order.

Here is the full nine-man lineup for the Cubs on 9/16, per @UnderdogMLB:

Cubs 9/16: “P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner SS M. Conforto DH P. Ramírez 2B C. Kelly C S. Imanaga SP”

Other slight tweaks include Tyrone Taylor being out of the order, Alex Bregman moving to cleanup, and Michael Conforto back at DH.

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Taking a Quick Look at Ian Happ This Season

Ian Happ has pretty much been an everyday player for the Chicago Cubs this season.

He’s appeared in 146 games and will be a free agent after the 2026 season is over, which will be a big decision for team GM Jed Hoyer.

Over the 146 games played this season, Happ is batting .218 with 23 home runs, 25 doubles, 65 RBI, and 84 runs scored.

His bWAR this season is 2.6, and Happ carries an OPS+ of 102, which is slightly above league average.

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