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Los Angeles Dodgers Make Kyle Tucker Announcement During Giants Series

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San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, celebrates his solo home run with Dino Ebel #91, the second Dodger home run of the inning, to take a 5-2 lead over the San Francisco Giants, during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers might be peaking at the right time, as their star players are starting to heat up at the plate.

The three most notable players who have really gotten going are Kyle Tucker, Teoscar Hernandez, and Mookie Betts.

Before the series finale against the Giants (LA is going for the sweep), the Dodgers revealed their lineup, which features a Kyle Tucker announcement.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Jack Dreyer News Before Giants Game

Kyle Tucker OUT of Dodgers Lineup on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 17, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Kyle Tucker injured his shin in Saturday’s win over the Giants, so it was somewhat known that his Sunday status may be in jeopardy.

Well, when LA revealed their lineup, the verdict was in, as Kyle Tucker is OUT of the batting order on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the full Dodgers 1-9, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 9/20: “M. Betts SS T. Edman CF T. Hernández RF F. Freeman 1B M. Rojas 2B M. Muncy 3B J. De Paula DH E. Hernández LF H. Feduccia C J. Dreyer SP”

Other lineup tweaks include Hunter Feduccia catching starter Jack Dreyer (with a bulk man expected).

Tommy Edman is also bumped to the #2 spot, while Teoscar Hernandez also enjoys a boost in the lineup as well. LA has steadily been switching things up in its order over the past few weeks.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Make Kyle Tucker Announcement During Giants Series

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