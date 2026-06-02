Los Angeles Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Announcement Before Diamondbacks Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a crucial four-game series this week, which has major NL West implications.

Dodgers reporter Bill Plunkett revealed what the probable starters are for each team during this series:

“Pitching matchups for #Dodgers v #DBacks

* Mon – Sheehan (3-1, 4.70) v LH Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1, 2.31)

* Tue – Lauer (2-5, 5.95) v RH Michael Soroka (7-2, 3.25)

* Wed – Ohtani (5-2, 0.82) v RH Zac Gallen (3-4, 5.16)

* Thr – Wrobleski (7-2, 2.87) v RH Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.82)”

Before the first game of the Dodgers-Diamondbacks series, manager Dave Roberts made a notable Shohei Ohtani announcement.

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Dave Roberts Announces that Shohei Ohtani Will DH During Next Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making sure Shohei Ohtani gets acclimated to pitching and hitting at the same time once again.

Bill Plunkett also wrote (via X): “#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani will DH when he pitches Wednesday”

@BNightengale also wrote: “Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup as the DH once again when he starts on the mound Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says.”

@SleeperDodgers recently released a post that highlights how well Ohtani did on both sides of the ball in May:

“Shohei Ohtani put on a CLINIC in May, On the mound: 25.0 IP 1.08 ERA 0.76 WHIP .131 BAA At the plate: .289 AVG .892 OPS 4 HR 18 RBI”

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Shohei Ohtani as Hitter This Season…

Over 54 game appearances this season at the plate (all in the leadoff spot), Shohei Ohtani has 10 home runs, 31 RBI, and is hitting .280 with an OPS of .894 (154 OPS+). Ohtani had led his respective league in each of the past three seasons in Slugging, OPS, OPS+, and rOBA.

In his last five games at the plate, Shohei has two home runs, seven hits, and three runs scored.

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Shohei Ohtani as a Pitcher with Dodgers…..

Oh, did you forget, Shohei Ohtani is also one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB this season.

Over nine starts and 55 total innings, Shohei is 5-2 on the mound with an ERA of 0.82, 61 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 0.818.

In his last 31 innings pitched, Shohei Ohtani has surrendered four earned runs and struck out 36 batters.

The true Unicorn in MLB is finally in peak form, and Shohei, if his stats hold, should be heading towards another NL MVP award.

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