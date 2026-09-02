Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Heartfelt Ben Rortvedt Statement

On Tuesday, September 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers (like every MLB team) made several roster transactions.

The moves that grabbed headlines included Will Smith and Dalton Rushing being activated off the IL, which resulted in a roster casualty.

That roster casualty was catcher Ben Rortvedt, who was traded to the Dodgers from the Mets at the MLB trade deadline to help with depth at the position when both Rushing and Smith were sidelined. He was designated for assignment on September 1.

On Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a heartfelt Ben Rortvedt statement.

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Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Makes Ben Rortvedt Statement

It’s unclear what will happen next with Ben Rortvedt. It’s unlikely he will be recalled to the big leagues this season, and he could be outright released from the organization shortly.

However, Dave Roberts is still thankful for his time in a Dodgers uniform.

Per @DodgersNation.com, here is what Roberts said about Rortvedt:

“Ben’s a great teammate, he’s a Major League player and I’ll always be grateful because he helped us win a championship last year.”

Yes, 2026 was Rortvedt’s 2nd stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he also spent a brief period of time with LA in 2025 as well.

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Looking at Ben Rortvedt’s Tenure with the Dodgers

Ben Rortvedt has spent parts of two seasons with the Dodgers.

Across 76 total at-bats with the Dodgers (in two years), Rortvedt batted .211 with one home run, two doubles, and an OPS+ of 54.

In 2026, Rortvedt recorded just 27 at-bats with LA, and he logged five hits.

He’s spent parts of five seasons in MLB and has also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, and New York Yankees.

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