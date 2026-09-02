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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Heartfelt Ben Rortvedt Statement

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers argues with umpire Brian O'Nora #7 against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, September 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers (like every MLB team) made several roster transactions.

The moves that grabbed headlines included Will Smith and Dalton Rushing being activated off the IL, which resulted in a roster casualty.

That roster casualty was catcher Ben Rortvedt, who was traded to the Dodgers from the Mets at the MLB trade deadline to help with depth at the position when both Rushing and Smith were sidelined. He was designated for assignment on September 1.

On Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made a heartfelt Ben Rortvedt statement.

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Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Makes Ben Rortvedt Statement

Wild Card Series - Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of game two of National League Wild Card Series at Dodger Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s unclear what will happen next with Ben Rortvedt. It’s unlikely he will be recalled to the big leagues this season, and he could be outright released from the organization shortly.

However, Dave Roberts is still thankful for his time in a Dodgers uniform.

Per @DodgersNation.com, here is what Roberts said about Rortvedt:

“Ben’s a great teammate, he’s a Major League player and I’ll always be grateful because he helped us win a championship last year.”

Yes, 2026 was Rortvedt’s 2nd stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as he also spent a brief period of time with LA in 2025 as well.

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Looking at Ben Rortvedt’s Tenure with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Ben Rortvedt #47 look on before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ben Rortvedt has spent parts of two seasons with the Dodgers.

Across 76 total at-bats with the Dodgers (in two years), Rortvedt batted .211 with one home run, two doubles, and an OPS+ of 54.

In 2026, Rortvedt recorded just 27 at-bats with LA, and he logged five hits.

He’s spent parts of five seasons in MLB and has also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, and New York Yankees.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Heartfelt Ben Rortvedt Statement

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