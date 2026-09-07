Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Made Heart Warming Post During Nationals Series

After winning the first two games of their series with the Washington Nationals, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the weekend set.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts has had a very solid series thus far, as he’s recorded multiple hits in both games while also scoring a run in both contests. Betts has six straight games with a run scored.

During the series with the Nationals, Mookie Betts made a very heartwarming post via social media regarding his son.

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Mookie Betts Makes Heartfelt Social Media Post

As many know about Mookie Betts, he is a man of many talents, and one of his talents is bowling (again, as many know).

Over the weekend, Betts shared a video via social media with his son involved:

The caption reads:

“Like father, like son!!”

Mookie’s son, Kaj Lynn Betts, is featured in the video with a bowling ball in his hands and a pair of pins in his way.

The post on Instagram garnered 51.1 thousand likes and nearly 500 comments.

As always, there are some hateful comments, but the comment section features mostly an outpouring of praise/support towards Mookie and his son.

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Inside Mookie Betts’ 2026 Season

Mookie Betts has played 105 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

He missed a month and some change during the earlier stage of the season with an oblique injury, which had a lingering effect on some of his stats.

However, manager Dave Roberts has continued to slot Betts in either the third or fourth spot in the batting order.

Across 409 at-bats this season, Betts is batting .247 with 17 home runs, 54 RBI, and an OPS+ of 99.

He’s also added 19 doubles, 101 hits, and 56 runs scored.

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