Los Angeles Dodgers Make Sudden Shohei Ohtani Change Before NLDS Game 4 vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from advancing to the NLCS.

Game Four is Wednesday night between LA and the Atlanta Braves, with ATL rolling out Tyler Mahle as their starter and LA going with Tyler Glasnow.

Before the important Game Four (at Truist Park), the Dodgers announced a sudden Shohei Ohtani change.

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Shohei Ohtani Batting Cleanup Amid Slump

Amid his recent slump, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is still pouring in his support for Shohei Ohtani, and it clearly showed when the Dodgers released their lineup for Game Four of the NLDS, which features Ohtani batting cleanup.

Ohtani has been slumping for the past month, but with the Braves going with a RHP for their elimination game, Roberts is trusting Ohtani to have better at-bats, and the Dodgers will be relying on it.

Other lineup changes by the Dodgers include Teoscar Hernandez being bumped down in the lineup, Game Three hero Kike Hernandez batting seventh, Andy Pages being demoted to ninth in the order, and Max Muncy back in the fold.

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Why Has Shohei Ohtani Been Slumping for the Dodgers?

Shohei Ohtani has been dealing with a lingering injury since the beginning of September, which led to him being on the IL for a couple of weeks.

However, he’s been activated, so he clearly thinks he’s good enough to go, but his ABs don’t look like the Ohtani who has 4 MVP awards, and his chase rate has been very high in recent weeks.

Ohtani hasn’t hit a home run in 10+ games, and hasn’t really slugged since the middle of July, which is the larger issue at hand.

If the Dodgers are to three-peat as World Series champions this season, Ohtani will HAVE to get going at the plate.

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