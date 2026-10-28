Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Prediction Lands Zach Neto for 3 Players in ‘Wild’ Rumor

Could the Los Angeles Dodgers be players in the potential Zach Neto trade sweepstakes this offseason?
For some reason, after flailing out of the MLB playoffs earlier this month, the Dodgers have been linked to acquiring another infielder, and recently, Bleacher Report.com’s Zachary D. Rymer put together a slew of ‘wild’ trade proposals that would really shake up Major League Baseball.
One of them happened to be the Dodgers acquiring Zach Neto from their cross-town rival, the Angels.
However, what would it take for the Dodgers to acquire Zach Neto, per Rymer?
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Dodgers Trade Pitch Lands Neto for 3 Players
Here is the trade package that Rymer put together in his recent pitch to send Zach Neto to the Dodgers:
- Dodgers receive: SS Zach Neto
- Angels receive: All-Star pitcher Justin Wrobleski, C Dalton Rushing, and SP Roki Sasaki
Zach Neto has several years of team control remaining until he can hit free agency, so it makes sense why this trade pitch features so much capital from the Dodgers side, but really, aside from Dalton Rushing, it does make sense why the Dodgers may want to ‘sell high’ on Wrobleski after his All-Star campaign, and then also offload Roki Sasaki because of his struggles.
Rymer wrote (about the ‘wild’ trade idea):
“Stan Kroenke is incoming, and it’s possible that John Mozeliak won’t need to wait until the sale goes final (that will probably be early in 2027) to shop Zach Neto. The star shortstop was on the trading block ahead of the August 3 deadline, and the general expectation is that he will be again this winter. As for what Mozeliak will be demanding, well, he’s not going to sell Neto’s value short after a third straight 20-20 season with 5 rWAR on the side. According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the ask of the Boston Red Sox in August was for no less than Franklin Arias, MLB’s No. 2 prospect.”
So, should the Los Angeles Dodgers make this trade with the Angels for Zach Neto?
Let’s take a quick look at some of Neto’s stats for his career.
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Taking a Quick Look at Zach Neto’s MLB Career
Zach Neto has played in MLB for four seasons.
Across 524 games played, he has hit 85 home runs, 111 doubles, and has a lifetime OPS+ of 112.
He’s already a player who is going to consistently record 20+ home runs and 20+ doubles year in and year out. He’s also stolen 85 bases in his career, which only adds to his versatility.
Now, LA Dodgers fans might be wondering… well, don’t the Dodgers already have a shortstop in Mookie Betts?
The answer is a resounding yes, which means that Zach Neto could either transition to second base or third base. 2B feels more realistic, as the Dodgers may have a vacancy at that position after the offseason dust settles.
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Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Prediction Lands Zach Neto for 3 Players in ‘Wild’ Rumor