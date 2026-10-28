Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Prediction Lands Zach Neto for 3 Players in ‘Wild’ Rumor

Could the Los Angeles Dodgers be players in the potential Zach Neto trade sweepstakes this offseason?

For some reason, after flailing out of the MLB playoffs earlier this month, the Dodgers have been linked to acquiring another infielder, and recently, Bleacher Report.com’s Zachary D. Rymer put together a slew of ‘wild’ trade proposals that would really shake up Major League Baseball.

One of them happened to be the Dodgers acquiring Zach Neto from their cross-town rival, the Angels.

However, what would it take for the Dodgers to acquire Zach Neto, per Rymer?

More MLB on Heavy: Braves-Astros Trade Pitch Lands World Series MVP in Atlanta for JR Ritchie, 2 Prospects

Dodgers Trade Pitch Lands Neto for 3 Players

Here is the trade package that Rymer put together in his recent pitch to send Zach Neto to the Dodgers:

Dodgers receive: SS Zach Neto

Angels receive: All-Star pitcher Justin Wrobleski, C Dalton Rushing, and SP Roki Sasaki

Zach Neto has several years of team control remaining until he can hit free agency, so it makes sense why this trade pitch features so much capital from the Dodgers side, but really, aside from Dalton Rushing, it does make sense why the Dodgers may want to ‘sell high’ on Wrobleski after his All-Star campaign, and then also offload Roki Sasaki because of his struggles.

Rymer wrote (about the ‘wild’ trade idea):