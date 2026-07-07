Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Reveal Edwin Diaz Injury Update

Remember when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed superstar closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract this offseason?

Well, in his first season with the Dodgers, the All-Star reliever has barely been on the field to help this current team. However, it hasn’t mattered all that much because the Dodgers have the best record in Major League Baseball and are currently the hottest team in baseball by far.

The MLB All-Star break is looming, and that could be good news for the Dodgers regarding Edwin Diaz.

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Dodgers Announce Edwin Diaz Update

Edwin Diaz has missed the past several months battling an elbow injury. Specifically, loose bodies in his elbow, which is also what starter Blake Snell is battling.

However, there have been positive developments for Diaz, who will reportedly go on a rehab assignment after the All-Star break. He recently threw to live batters, per NBCSports.com:

“Díaz came away feeling “way better than early in the season” and was encouraged that he was able to generate swings and misses against his fastball; something he struggled to do prior to his injury. The 32-year-old believes he’ll be ready to contribute not long after the All-Star break, and despite his struggles prior to the ailment, it seems likely he’ll resume closing duties when he’s back”

He’s pitched just six innings for the Dodgers this season, and surrendered seven earned runs, but did strike out 10 batters. As always with the Dodgers, they are like a powerful developing hurricane, with a strong strategy of making sure all their star players are healthy and at the top of their game in October. So, even without Blake Snell, Edwin Diaz, and Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles has had no issue with stacking wins, and the way they’re able to replenish the lost services of such good players is truly one of a kind.

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Edwin Diaz’s MLB Career

Edwin Diaz has made a name for himself as a top MLB reliever over the past several years.

However, if you notice trends on his BaseballReference.com page, you can see over the course of his 10-year MLB career, Diaz has had a hard time putting together back-to-back dominant campaigns, and his year would fit that mold after Diaz posted a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves in a New York Mets uniform.

He’s a 3X MLB All-Star, but those appearances have all been spread out.

As for the recent Edwin Diaz update, be sure to stay informed on all things Dodgers by following Heavy on Dodgers for all the latest team news, rumors, and player updates!

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