Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing Status Before Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open up another MLB series this week – against the Colorado Rockies -, in their last series, the Dodgers took three of four from the San Diego Padres to keep their status as the best team in baseball.

For the first game of the Rockies series, the Dodgers are going with Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.84 ERA, 44 SO) as the starter. Colorado will send Kyle Freeland 2-7, 7.25 ERA, 68 SO) to the bump to face LA, who happen to crush left-handed starters.

Before the Rockies series, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced their lineup for the game on Monday evening.

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Dalton Rushing Back in Dodgers Lineup

Dalton Rushing was granted the day off against the Padres on Sunday evening, but he did actually end up recording an at-bat in the game.

On Monday, Rushing is back in the Dodgers order, batting last.

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 7/6):

Dodgers 7/6: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Muncy 3B M. Rojas 2B D. Rushing C E. Lauer SP”

https://twitter.com/UnderdogMLB/status/2074252206761484509

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Dalton Rushing with the Dodgers This Season

Dalton Rushing has seen an increase in time at catcher for the Dodgers this season, with Will Smith absent from the lineup, dealing with an injury.

Rushing has become quite the controversial player across the league, but he has put together a solid campaign for a catcher and is actually a well-above-average hitter.

Over 166 at-bats this season, Rushing is batting .259 with 10 home runs, 29 RBI, eight doubles, an OPS+ of 127, and 28 runs scored.

He’s a two-year MLB player with 14 HRs and 53 RBI over his first 109 games. Rushing was drafted and developed by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and is starting to emerge as a very quality catcher in MLB.

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