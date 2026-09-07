Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Tommy Edman Change Before Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin their next series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday evening.

Shohei Ohtani is back in the batting order as the Dodgers go for their fifth straight win. The Dodgers’ offense will have to muster up offense against the Reds’ ace Chase Burns, but with the addition of Ohtani back to the order, Dave Roberts has made a handful of changes. One of them includes Tommy Edman.

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Dodgers’ Tommy Edman Batting Third in Series Opener

Tommy Edman has been batting leadoff for the Dodgers in Shohei Ohtani’s absence.

However, due to Ohtani’s return, Dave Roberts has decided to bump Edman down to the 3-hole.

Here is the full Los Angeles Dodgers batting order for 9/7, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 9/7: “S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B T. Edman 2B M. Muncy 3B T. Hernández LF K. Tucker RF H. Feduccia C A. Call CF A. Freeland SS E. Sheehan SP”

Since returning from the IL, Tommy Edman has been one of the best hitters in the Dodgers’ offense.

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Taking a Quick Look at Tommy Edman’s 2026 Season

Tommy Edman has played in 66 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

Over 231 at-bats, he has six home runs, 11 doubles, an OPS+ of 114, and 38 runs scored.

He’s also added 64 hits and 33 RBI.

It’s been made very clear by Dave Roberts that Edman is going to be a featured member of LA’s offense, and it’s easy to tell why when you see his impact on the baseball diamond.

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