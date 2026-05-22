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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Nationals Game

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 18: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves stands on the field after coming off of the IL before the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. had to be removed in Thursday’s win against the Miami Marlins after dealing with a thumb injury.

@Braves wrote (on May 21): “OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight’s game as a precaution with pain in his left thumb.”

On Friday, the Braves open up a three-game weekend set against the Washington Nationals. The Ronald Acuña Jr. injury is significant because Ronald just returned from a hamstring injury in the Marlins series. The Braves took three of four from Miami, and now turn their attention to the Nationals, who have MLB’s best offense in terms of runs scored this season (280).

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Ronald Acuña Jr. In Usual Leadoff Spot for Nationals Series Opener

Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 24: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a two-run homer in the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for Friday’s contest against the Nationals, and Acuña Jr. is in his usual leadoff spot. Miles Mikolas is the starter for Washington, and Bryce Elder will take the ball for the Braves.

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on May 22): “Braves 5/22: R. Acuña Jr., RF M. Dubón LF, M. Olson 1B, O. Albies 2B, M. Harris II CF, A. Riley 3B, D. Smith DH, H. Kim SS, S. León C, B. Elder SP”

So, after being removed from the Marlins game on Thursday, it was clearly seen as a precautionary injury scare for the Braves, as Ronny is back in the lineup for this new Nationals series.

Ronald Acuña Jr. with the Braves This Season

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 21: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third after being driven in on a Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The 5X MLB All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. is off to a bit of a slow start with the Braves this season (per his usual 162-game average and personal standard).

Over 37 games and 138 at-bats, Acuña Jr. is hitting .261 with two home runs, seven stolen bases, 22 runs scored, and an OPS+ of  117. Those numbers are all down from his career standard, but Acuña Jr. has been limited due to some injuries this season, and the hope is this thumb ailment doesn’t linger for too long.

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Atlanta Braves Are Rolling Right Now…

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 20: Dominic Smith of the Atlanta Braves hugs Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 after scoring from a throwing error by Owen Caissie during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves carry the best record in the NL right now (25-16), and are mere percentage points behind the Rays for the best record (by percentage) in MLB.

They are 16-8 in 24 home games this season, and Atlanta has won seven of their last 10 games. Washington has been a somewhat surprising team in MLB this season, but they are still 10 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Before Nationals Game

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