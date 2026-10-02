When Do The Los Angeles Dodgers Play Next? NLDS Schedule, TV Channel Revealed for Braves-Dodgers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been awaiting their NLDS opponent for the last few days, but now that the Atlanta Braves have officially advanced out of the NL Wild Card round, LA has received clarity on their next opponent.

Most of the details for the NLDS are already set in stone, so let’s get into some of them.

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Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule/TV Channel

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will begin the National League Division Series on Saturday, October 3, at Dodger Stadium. *All times are EST.

Game One will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST. (FOX/FOX Deportes/FOX One)

Game Two will be on Sunday, October 4, at 8 p.m. (FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One)

Game Three, when the series shifts to __, will be played on Tuesday, October 6, at 6 p.m. (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One).

Game Four (If necessary): Wednesday, October 7: 6 p.m. (FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One)*

Game Five (If necessary): Friday, October 9: 8 p.m.(FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX One)

Here is the full DS schedule for both the NL and AL, as outlined by @UnderdogMLB:

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Taking a Closer Look at Dodgers-Braves NLDS Matchup

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished the 2026 regular season very strong and are set up perfectly to make a deep playoff run in their quest to three-peat as World Series Champs.

LA has yet to announce its starting rotation, but one can assume it will be a lineup of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal, and Blake Snell to begin the five-game set.

Either way, those further starter details will be released in the coming days.

As for the Dodgers’ opponent, the Braves defeated Los Angeles in five of their six regular-season matchups.

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