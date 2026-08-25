Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Will Smith News During Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Atlanta Braves in a new series this week.

LA is riding a six-game winning streak, but facing the Braves on the road will be a much tougher test.

During the Braves series, the Dodgers announced a pertinent piece of Will Smith news. The Dodgers have been rolling with Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia at catcher since Dalton Rushing’s absence, and getting Smith back could be the final piece to the Dodgers’ World Series puzzle.

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Will Smith Heads to AAA For Rehab Assignment

In a positive piece of Will Smith news, the Dodgers announced on Tuesday that Smith will rehab with AAA Oklahoma City, which signals his return could be imminent.

MLB.com wrote (on Aug. 25):

“Los Angeles Dodgers sent C Will Smith on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City Comets.”

Per reports, Will Smith will catch five innings with OKC on Tuesday evening.

CBSSports.com wrote (about Smith):

“It will be Smith’s first game action since he went down in early June due to neck inflammation. The Dodgers will ease him into action by working him up to catching a complete game. The goal is to likely have the 31-year-old ready by Sept. 1, which is when MLB rosters expand.”

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Taking a Look at Will Smith This Season

Will Smith has played 52 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026. He has been dealing with a gnarly neck injury for most of this season.

Over 173 at-bats this year, Smith is batting .249 with five doubles, six home runs, 23 RBI, and an OPS+ of 101.

Smith is a 3X MLB All-Star, and with the Dodgers’ purgatory at catcher right now, with Will Smith in the lineup, LA may truly be unbeatable when firing on all cylinders.

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