Dodgers’ AA Affiliate Makes Interesting Lineup Decision with Top Prospects Amid Trade Speculation

There have been a lot of MLB players scratched from lineups over the past few days with the MLB trade deadline looming.

Well, that trend has trickled into the minors, as the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ AA affiliate (Tulsa Drillers) has opted to scratch two of the organization’s top prospects from Saturday evening’s game as trade speculation is building.

Perhaps this is a revealing sign that the Dodgers could be in store for a massive trade in the coming days, which already carries a lot of speculation and rumors.

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Dodgers Scratch Top Prospect Zyhir Hope and Kendall George

Kendall George and Zyhir Hope have been scratched from the Tulsa Drillers game on Saturday evening.

It’s a precautionary move from the Dodgers organization as they contemplate potentially trading their prospects.

@Bnicklaus7 wrote: “#Dodgers OF prospects Zyhir Hope and Kendall George have been scratched from Double-A Tulsa’s lineup tonight”

@nelson__espinal added: “BREAKING: Two of the Dodgers’ top outfield prospects, Kendall George and Zyhir Hope, have been scratched from the lineup ahead of Double-A Tulsa’s game, per @ Bnicklaus7 . Hope has long been linked to a Tarik Skubal trade package. Could be nothing or something massive.”

Hmmm… very interesting, but it will also be something to monitor if either of those two players suit up on Sunday as well.

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More on Zyhir Hope/Kendall George…

Zyhir Hope is the fifth-ranked prospect in the Dodgers farm system.

He’s batting .293 this season with 23 home runs, 17 doubles, and 87 RBI in AA this season.

Here’s some of his prospect bio:

“Hope accelerates quickly and possesses solid speed along with aggression on the basepaths and in the outfield. He’s a fearless defender capable of handling center field, though he spent more time on the corners in High-A playing alongside speedster Kendall George. He has a strong arm and drew interest as a left-handed pitcher in high school, flashing a mid-90s fastball and spinning a promising curveball.”

Kendall Georgie is the #13-ranked Dodgers prospect. He’s batting .332 in 55 games with AA Tulsa (11 doubles, 2 triples, 33 SB).

Here is some of George’s bio:

“The Dodgers used their top pick (36th overall) in the 2023 Draft on the fastest player in the class, signing George for a below-slot $1,847,500. After an inconsistent first full pro season, he earned Midwest League All-Star honors in 2025 after leading the High-A circuit in on-base percentage (.409), runs (93), walks (84) and steals (100). He swiped 42 bases in his final 39 games to become the fourth Minor Leaguer to reach triple digits in the last two decades.”

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