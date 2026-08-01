Recently Cut Los Angeles Dodgers Player Officially an MLB Free Agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made several roster moves over the past week or so, mostly involving pitchers.

One recent transaction was designating pitcher Charlie Barnes for assignment.

Well, after being outrighted to AAA, Barnes has made a further decision on his future for this season.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Cut 3-Year MLB Player During Red Sox Series

Charlie Barnes Elects MLB Free Agency

Per MLB.com’s transactions tracker, Charlie Barnes has elected MLB free agency after being DFA’d:

“LHP Charlie Barnes elected free agency.”

A similar situation transpired with Charlie Barnes in mid-July, where he was designated for assignment, cleared waivers, elected free agency, and then re-signed with the Dodgers, so you can’t assume his time in the Dodgers organization is officially over.

In the most recent transaction, Barnes was DFA’d to make room for Edwin Diaz on the roster:

It’s certainly plausible that Barnes will land a minors deal in the coming days.

As for his time with the Dodgers this season, he’s pitched 10 innings, allowed seven earned runs (6.30 ERA), and struck out 5 batters. He also very briefly played with the Chicago Cubs this season.

He’s pitched in parts of two MLB seasons (2021 with the Minnesota Twins).

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision Before Red Sox Game

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Boston Red Sox (at home) in a three-game series this weekend.

LA lost 9-4 on Saturday, but will attempt to even up the series on Saturday evening with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound,

The Dodgers are 69-41 this season (best record in MLB), and hold a commanding 11.0-game lead in the NL West. They are 33-21 at home, and 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The MLB trade deadline is just two days away, and the Dodgers, of course, are tied to the biggest trade candidate available, Tarik Skubal.

Stay updated on all the latest roster news, updates, and rumors regarding the Dodgers on Heavy on Dodgers.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow Update During Red Sox Series