Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision Before Red Sox Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Boston Red Sox in a 3-game weekend set (at home).

On Friday evening, LA lost 9-4 to the Red Sox. After Cole Irvin had his contract selected, he pitched six innings in his season debut with the Dodgers, but surrendered six runs, including five runs in the 7th inning of last night’s game.

However, focusing on the here and now, Los Angeles revealed its lineup for game two of the Red Sox series. Is Kyle Tucker featured in the order?

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Kyle Tucker Absent from Dodgers Order on Saturday

On Saturday, due to the Dodgers facing another southpaw starter in Payton Tolle, Kyle Tucker is getting the day off.

Here is the full Los Angeles Dodgers batting order for 8/1:

Dodgers 8/1: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Edman 2B F. Freeman 1B E. Hernández LF T. Hernández RF M. Muncy 3B M. Rojas SS D. Rushing C Y. Yamamoto SP”

Due to the southpaw Tolle going for Boston, manager Dave Roberts has opted to back the order with right-handed batters like Miguel Rojas, Kike Hernandez, and Tommy Edman (who is batting third).

The Dodgers are still hoping to get more production out of Kyle Tucker’s bat, but it hasn’t affected LA too much, as the Dodgers still hold a 10+ game lead in the NL West.

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Kyle Tucker’s 2026 Season Thus Far

In his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kyle Tucker has played in 103 games thus far.

Over 369 total at-bats, Tucker is batting .236 with nine home runs, two triples, and 18 doubles. His OPS+ is 95, which is far below his career OPS+ of 134.

He inked a four-year, $240 million contract this past offseason.

While his struggles haven’t mattered too much during the regular season, it would be a sore feeling if Tucker’s struggles keep the Dodgers from where they want to go in October.

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