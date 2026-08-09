Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernandez Change Before Diamondbacks Game

After a thrilling 2-1 win on Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be going for the series win on Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before the series finale, the Dodgers revealed their lineup, which features a notable Teoscar Hernandez change.

With the win on Saturday, the Dodgers reached the 70-win mark and pushed their divisional lead to 8.5 games.

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Teoscar Hernandez Bumped One Spot in Batting Order

After batting eighth on Saturday evening, with the D-backs rolling with Eduardo Rodriguez in the series finale, Teoscar Hernandez is back to batting 7th.

The southpaw starter for Arizona has prompted a few lineup changes for Dave Roberts’ batting order.

Here is the full order:

Justin Wrobleski is getting the start for LA, and Tommy Edman is bumped to the cleanup spot.

The biggest reason that Teoscar Hernandez is getting a bump is likely due to Kike Hernandez being in the batting order, hitting right behind Teo.

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Inside Teoscar Hernandez’s 2026 Season

Teoscar Hernandez has battled some injuries this season, which has led to a somewhat down season for the 2X All-Star.

Over 82 games and 290 at-bats, Teoscar is batting .252 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, 41 RBI, and an OPS+ of 100.

His career OPS+ is 118.

However, Teoscar isn’t the only Dodgers player ‘struggling’ at the dish right now, as several players have been in a prolonged slump over the last few weeks. LA’s division lead feels safe for now, but after losing 7 of the last 8 games, the Dodgers now have the third-best record in the NL, which would force them to play in the Wild Card series.

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