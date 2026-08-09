Los Angeles Dodgers Made Very Unique MLB History During Diamondbacks Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally got off the schneid on Saturday evening by winning 2-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In case you missed it, it was a thrilling win for LA, as they held a 1-0 lead headed into the bottom of the ninth. Edwin Diaz surrendered back-to-back triples (blew the save), and then with Corbin Carroll on third and nobody out for Arizona (Bottom 9), Diaz got the next three outs and evaded the ultimate disaster of back-to-back losses via walk-off for the Dodgers.

In the 10th inning, Los Angeles scored one run, and Arizona was unable to score, which granted the Dodgers their first win in the last eight games. In the process, LA made some pretty unique baseball history, which is also a testament to how good they pitched in Saturday’s game, or how *un-clutch* Arizona was.

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Dodgers Made Unique History on Saturday

Per @OptaSTATS:

The @Dodgers are the only MLB team in the last 50 years to win a game in which the final batter they faced in each of the last 6 innings came to the plate with multiple runners on base with one of them being the potential go-ahead run.

OptaSTATS also added: “5th: Carroll strikeout with 2 on (tied 0-0) 6th: Tawa flyout with 2 on (tied 0-0) 7th: Moreno strikeout with 2 on (tied 0-0) 8th: Waldschmidt flyout with bases loaded (LAD up 1-0) 9th: Vargas strikeout with 2 on (tied 1-1) 10th: Waldschmidt GIDP with 2 on (LAD up 2-1)”

Basically, the Dodgers starter (Yoshinobu Yamamoto), and all the bullpen arms (Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Kyle Hurt, Tanner Scott, Edwin Diaz, and Jack Dreyer) CLUTCHED up to not allow any of those runners to score.

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Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The past week or so hasn’t been kind to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Saturday’s win was something finally going their way.

With the win, LA is now 70-47, and has a 8.5-game lead in the NL West.

On Sunday, it’s a rubber match between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. It will be a pitching matchup of Justin Wrobleski and Eduardo Rodriguez. (11–3, 3.31 ERA, 91 SO).

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