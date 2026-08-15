Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Max Muncy Change Before Brewers Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. It was a nice bounce-back performance from the Dodgers, as they lost to the Brewers in the first game of their series by a 5-4 final score.

Now, the Dodgers will be looking to win the third game of their four-game series against the Brewers on Saturday. They will be sporting a different-looking lineup for this matchup, and one of the changes involves veteran slugger Max Muncy.

Max Muncy Batting Fourth for Dodgers on Saturday

The Dodgers have announced their batting order for their Saturday matchup against the Brewers, and Muncy is one of the players who will be hitting in a different spot during the contest.

After batting seventh in the lineup for the Dodgers on Friday, Muncy will be moving up to the fourth spot in the order. This comes after Teoscar Hernandez batted fourth for the Brewers on Friday, who will now be dropping to seventh in the order.

Here is the Dodgers’ full lineup for their Saturday game against the Brewers.

DH Shohei Ohtani

1B Freddie Freeman

CF Andy Pages

3B Max Muncy

SS Mookie Betts

2B Tommy Edman

LF Teoscar Hernandez

RF Alex Call

C Hunter Feduccia

SP: Justin Wrobleski

Max Muncy’s 2026 Season With the Dodgers So Far

Muncy has once again been a very important part of the Dodgers’ roster this season. The 11-year veteran is showing no signs of slowing down at the plate, as he has recorded 23 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .250 batting average in 113 games with the NL West club.

Muncy is also entering this game with hits in four out of his last five games, so he has been feeling it as of late. Now, he will be looking to make a big impact as the Dodgers’ cleanup hitter for their game against the Brewers from here.