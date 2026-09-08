Dodgers World Series Champion Struggling With Current MLB Team

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their series with the Washington Nationals (at home).

They are coming off a 6-3 win on Monday.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “The Dodgers won, 6-3. They are 87-57 and have won five in a row. This looks like a different lineup when Teoscar Hernández is going. Emmet Sheehan had a strong return to the bigs. Evan Phillips got the save.”

Dodgers World Series Champion Struggling

Earlier this season, former Dodgers star Dustin May was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers (via the St. Louis Cardinals).

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “St. Louis Cardinals traded RHP Dustin May and LHP JoJo Romero to Milwaukee Brewers for OF Alexander Frias and OF Josiah Ragsdale.”

It’s worth noting that May has struggled in a big way with Milwaukee.

He has gone 1-2 with a 6.17 ERA in six starts.

Looking At May

May was picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Dodgers.

In 2020, May helped the franchise win the World Series title.

Following Los Angeles, May spent part of one year with the Boston Red Sox (before the Cardinals and Brewers).

Social Media On May

Here’s what people have been saying:

Hunter Baumgardt (September 5): “Tough stretch for Dustin May over the last few weeks. Couple tough results and a couple breaks that haven’t gone his way. 8/19 vs. SEA – 2 IP 7 ER 8/26 at. NYM – Hit by line drive on first pitch 8/30 vs. TEX – 4.1 IP 4 ER 9/5 at. CIN – Rain delay cuts start short”

Curt Hogg (September 5): “Dustin May threw Elly De La Cruz an 0-2 fastball right down the middle. It traveled 438 feet the other direction.”

@JeffPawlinski (September 5): “Why exactly did Matt Arnold trade for Dustin May? The Brewers could DFA him tomorrow, and no team would claim him.”