MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers, All-Star Infielder May Not be Good Match

The Los Angeles Dodgers, unsurprisingly, are getting offensive production from up and down their lineup.

Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani is tied for the major league lead in home runs (17) and paces the sport in a host of other categories. Former MVP shortstop Mookie Betts‘ slash line isn’t what fans are used to seeing, but he’s racked up eight home runs, 30 RBI and his 23 walks against just 19 strikeouts is an elite ratio.

The team’s other former MVP (first baseman Freddie Freeman) leads the National League in batting average (.368), slugging percentage (.660) and OPS (1.087) and his .427 on-base percentage is behind only teammate Will Smith (.455) in the senior circuit. Those monster numbers from a host of contributors don’t even include All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who’s having a huge year as well.

One of the only weak spots in the Dodgers’ lineup this season has been at third base, where Max Muncy has posted just three home runs, 19 RBI and a meager .205/.328/.331 triple slash. To make matters worse, Muncy’s not a great defender, having led the NL in errors by a third baseman in 2023 with 16 and already racking up six miscues this season (tied for third most at his position).

The two-time All-Star has played in 47 of Los Angeles’ first 50 games, and with other NL contenders like the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants right on their heels in the standings, the reigning World Series champions may be looking at an upgrade at the hot corner.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported recently that the Dodgers (along with the Cubs) were among “several teams” that were “closely monitoring” Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon “in case he’s traded this summer.”

In an article posted on Friday, however, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly classified Nightengale’s report as “high” on the “BS meter,” pertaining to the latest MLB trade rumors.

Dodgers ‘Don’t Really Make Sense’ For McMahon

Kelly’s assertion that McMahon is unlikely to be traded by Colorado this season is bad news for the Cubs, Dodgers and any other teams that were “closely monitoring” the 2024 All-Star’s availability.

“The organizational mindset for the Rockies, probably to their detriment, has been not to be major sellers during the season. Even if they are performing at a historically bad level, it’s fair to wonder if owner Dick Monfort and general manager Bill Schmidt will change course this summer,” he wrote. “If the Rockies are willing to trade McMahon this summer, it’s unclear how motivated teams with a need at third base will be. The former All-Star is hitting .211 with a .706 OPS. He continues to grade out well at the hot corner defensively, but how eager will teams be to trade for McMahon—who will earn $32 million between 2026 and 2027—given how he looks at the plate while playing his home games at Coors Field?”

As Kelly noted, despite the Rockies’ historically bad start to 2025, the franchise’s recent ways indicate that they may not be keen on a fire sale this summer.

“The Rockies could probably facilitate a trade involving McMahon if they eat some money and/or take a lesser prospect return, but having to do either might just convince them to hold onto one of the few big names on their roster,” he wrote. “Also, the Dodgers don’t really make sense as a landing spot for McMahon, unless they believe that Max Muncy won’t rebound from what’s been a slow start at the plate.”

McMahon Off to Brutal Start in 2025

McMahon is no stranger to being surrounded by trade rumors, but if Colorado was to sell high on the 30-year-old, the time probably would’ve been in 2024, when he made his first All-Star team.

McMahon set career highs in hits (137) and walks (69) last season, while recording his fourth straight campaign with at least 2.5 Wins Above Replacement (WAR), 20 home runs and 65 RBI.

He’s off to a rough start in 2025, posting six home runs, 12 RBI and .207/.328/.361 slash line. McMahon would be a big upgrade defensively over Muncy, but it’s fair to wonder if he’d be more of a lateral move (or downgrade) at the dish.

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is July 31.