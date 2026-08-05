Toronto Blue Jays Cut Ties with 7-Year MLB Pitcher During Astros Series

The Major League Baseball trade deadline has officially come and gone.

Due to the influx of players into new organizations, roster transactions are at an all-time high, and the Toronto Blue Jays, who are currently taking on the Houston Astros in a 3-game set, are no exception.

Over the past few days, the Jays have released a lot of players from their organization.

One notable name is Jorge Alcala, who is an MLB veteran of seven years.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 7-Year MLB Player During Astros Series

Blue Jays Release Jorge Alcala

Per MLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays’ affiliate) have released Jorge Alcala.

Alcala, 31, did not pitch in a single game with the Blue Jays this season, and hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2024.

He signed a minors pact with Toronto back in December, but due to injuries, he’s only been able to log 15 total innings in the minors this season, which is likely what led to the release. He’s allowed nine earned runs in 12 IP with AAA Buffalo this season.

Now that he’s officially released, Jorge Alcala may sign wherever he pleases.

More MLB on Heavy: Blue Jays Release 4 Players from Organization After MLB Trade Deadline

Looking at Jorge Alcala’s MLB Career

Across seven big-league seasons, Jorge Alcala has pitched for three MLB teams.

He spent parts of seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins, and then had brief stints with the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals in 2025.

In 2025, he boasted an ERA of 6.64 over 40.2 IP and 46 strikeouts,

For his entire career, Alcala has made 200 total appearances (all out of the Bullpen), and tallied 218.2 IP. He has an ERA of 4.29 in that span with 229 career strikeouts to his name.

More MLB on Heavy: Dodgers Cut 4-Year MLB Player Before Chicago Cubs Game