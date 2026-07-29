Los Angeles Dodgers News Regarding Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Tied to Shohei Ohtani Injury

There is a growing belief in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization that Shohei Ohtani may be sidelined from pitching for a little while. The hope is he can return for the MLB playoffs, but a recent biceps injury will likely prolong his pitching status for the time being.

With the MLB trade deadline just five days away, the recent Shohei Ohtani news could increase the Dodgers’ chances to land Tarik Skubal.

Per @TheAthletic: “Shohei Ohtani said Tuesday night that both his left knee and right biceps are not 100%. The implications of Ohtani’s injuries extend beyond the trade deadline.”

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Do the Dodgers’ Chances to Land Tarik Skubal Increase with Latest Ohtani News?

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have a loaded starting rotation that features Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Justin Wrobleski, and the services of Tyler Glasnow/Blake Snell when they return to the fold. However, given the aggressive nature of Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers’ front office, there is no telling what they may do at MLB’s trade deadline, and several reports indicate that the Dodgers could now be the favorites to land Skubal, which shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Per MLB insider Jon Morosi, “Dodgers interest in Tarik Skubal has increased due to questions surrounding Shohei Ohtani’s availability to pitch.”

It’s a very interesting situation, but other reports indicate that there are really just five MLB teams with a chance to land Skubal. Those teams are: The Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago Cubs.

Remember, Tarik Skubal is just a rental addition, which throws a wrench in this whole Tarik Skubal sweepstakes storyline.

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Tarik Skubal’s Trade Status/2026 Season Thus Far

It’s very likely that the Detroit Tigers are going to take until the very last moment to determine if they want to trade their 2X CY Young pitcher.

Detroit is still trying to weigh the idea of if they can still make the MLB playoffs, but they are running the dangerous risk of not trading him and then allowing him to walk out the door in free agency.

Those type of ‘wrong decisions’ can set a franchise back several years, which just highlights the magnitude of this decision.

As for Tarik Skubal’s 2026 season, he’s officially back and as dominant as ever.

Over his last 30.2 innings pitched, Skubal has 41 strikeouts and has allowed just five earned runs.

Stay updated on all the latest rumors, updates, and news surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tarik Skubal, and much more on Heavy on MLB.

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