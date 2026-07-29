Hi, Subscriber

Recent Los Angeles Dodgers News Regarding Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Features Shohei Ohtani Link

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs out a double in which he reached third base on a fielding error during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ross Turteltaub/Getty Images)

There is a growing belief in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization that Shohei Ohtani may be sidelined from pitching for a little while. The hope is he can return for the MLB playoffs, but a recent biceps injury will likely prolong his pitching status for the time being.

With the MLB trade deadline just five days away, the recent Shohei Ohtani news could increase the Dodgers’ chances to land Tarik Skubal.

Per @TheAthletic: “Shohei Ohtani said Tuesday night that both his left knee and right biceps are not 100%. The implications of Ohtani’s injuries extend beyond the trade deadline.”

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Predicted to Enter Bidding War with Red Sox for CJ Abrams

Do the Dodgers’ Chances to Land Tarik Skubal Increase with Latest Ohtani News?

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 24: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers throws a second inning pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have a loaded starting rotation that features Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Justin Wrobleski, and the services of Tyler Glasnow/Blake Snell when they return to the fold. However, given the aggressive nature of Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers’ front office, there is no telling what they may do at MLB’s trade deadline, and several reports indicate that the Dodgers could now be the favorites to land Skubal, which shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Per MLB insider Jon Morosi, “Dodgers interest in Tarik Skubal has increased due to questions surrounding Shohei Ohtani’s availability to pitch.”

It’s a very interesting situation, but other reports indicate that there are really just five MLB teams with a chance to land Skubal. Those teams are: The Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago Cubs.

Remember, Tarik Skubal is just a rental addition, which throws a wrench in this whole Tarik Skubal sweepstakes storyline.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Demote 24-Year-Old Player to Pave Way for Kike Hernandez During Mariners Series

Tarik Skubal’s Trade Status/2026 Season Thus Far

It’s very likely that the Detroit Tigers are going to take until the very last moment to determine if they want to trade their 2X CY Young pitcher.

Detroit is still trying to weigh the idea of if they can still make the MLB playoffs, but they are running the dangerous risk of not trading him and then allowing him to walk out the door in free agency.

Those type of ‘wrong decisions’ can set a franchise back several years, which just highlights the magnitude of this decision.

As for Tarik Skubal’s 2026 season, he’s officially back and as dominant as ever.

Over his last 30.2 innings pitched, Skubal has 41 strikeouts and has allowed just five earned runs.

Stay updated on all the latest rumors, updates, and news surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tarik Skubal, and much more on Heavy on MLB.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Release 6 Players from Organization During Nationals Series

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Recent Los Angeles Dodgers News Regarding Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Features Shohei Ohtani Link

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x