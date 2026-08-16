Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Justin Wrobleski Injury Decision During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers, after dropping Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, will look to avoid losing the four-game set to the Brew Crew on Sunday afternoon.

The Dodgers will have new ace Tarik Skubal taking the ball against Milwaukee for the series finale, but before the Brewers game, the Dodgers announced a piece of news about Justin Wrobleski. Wrobleski got the start for LA on Saturday in the team’s loss.

Yesterday, Wrobleski gave up four earned runs, and allowed two home runs.

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Justin Wrobleski Headed to IL With Forearm Inflammation

According to Dodgers reporter Fabian Ardaya, Justin Wrobleski is headed to the IL with forearm inflammation:

“Justin Wrobleski is going on the IL with left forearm inflammation.”

Wrobleski was named an MLB All-Star last month for the first time and has been a key piece to the Dodgers’ rotation this season.

However, he’s allowed far too many home runs over the past several starts. The IL stint could be an attempt to give Wrobleski a little bit of a break from his normal rotation duties in hopes he returns with a clearer mind.

As the corresponding move, Kyle Hurt is back with the big-league club.

The Los Angeles Dodgers X account officially announced the injury news to Wrobleski:

“The Dodgers recalled RHP Kyle Hurt and placed LHP Justin Wrobleski on the injured list with left forearm inflammation.”

In his last five starts, Wrobleski has allowed 11 home runs, which is just far too many, and it’s starting to become a major concern regarding his rotation status.

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Justin Wrobleski’s 2026 Campaign Thus Far

Although Wrobleski has struggled a bit as of late with limiting the long ball, he’s still had a quality season in his third year with LA.

Across 20 starts and 126.1 IP, Wrobleski has an ERA of 3.56 with 100 strikeouts. His ERA+ is 115, and Wrobleski holds a WHIP of 1.100 thus far this season.

Over 229.1 total innings in his career, he carries an ERA of 4.12 with 202 strikeouts.

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