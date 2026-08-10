Los Angeles Dodgers Promoting 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are opening up a new series with the Kansas City Royals on Monday.
About a month ago, the Dodgers made a minor trade with the Colorado Rockies for flamethrowing reliever Seth Halvorsen, which may have gotten lost in translation over the past few weeks.
However, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Seth Halvorsen is going to be promoted ahead of the Royals series.
The roster move hasn’t been made official yet, and there may need to be a corresponding move, which will likely be a player being optioned.
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Dodgers Promoting Seth Halvorsen from AAA
Ardaya wrote (via X.com) on 8/10:
“Dodgers are calling up reliever Seth Halvorsen, sources told The Athletic. The hard-thrower was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rockies last month.”
Halvorsen, 26, has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons and appeared in 21 games with the Colorado Rockies before being traded to the Dodgers.
BleacherReport.com’s Andrew Peters wrote:
“Halvorsen was a seventh-round pick out of Tennessee in 2023 and made his MLB debut in 2024, appearing in 12 games that season. He spent significant time at the major league level last year, appearing in 41 games and posting a 4.99 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP with 11 saves. Halvorsen started the 2026 campaign at the Triple-A level but was called up in late April. He made 21 appearances with the Rockies this year, recording a 4.74 ERA and a 1.95 WHIP.”
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Taking a Glance at Seth Halvorsen’s MLB Career
Seth Halvorsen has pitched in 71 total innings across his three-year career.
Across that sample size, he carries an ERA of 4.31 with 66 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see what the corresponding move is, but the Dodgers could use some bullpen reinforcements after the group was taxed during their previous series against the Diamondbacks.
Looking at the Dodgers right now, LA has lost eight of their last nine games, and it’s been nearly 8 years (2018) since the Dodgers last lost nine of 10 MLB games, which would be the case if they lose to the Royals on Monday.
However, Tarik Skubal is set to start for LA on Monday, which gives the Dodgers a stronger chance to win.
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