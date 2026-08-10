Los Angeles Dodgers Promoting 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are opening up a new series with the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

About a month ago, the Dodgers made a minor trade with the Colorado Rockies for flamethrowing reliever Seth Halvorsen, which may have gotten lost in translation over the past few weeks.

However, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Seth Halvorsen is going to be promoted ahead of the Royals series.

The roster move hasn’t been made official yet, and there may need to be a corresponding move, which will likely be a player being optioned.

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Dodgers Promoting Seth Halvorsen from AAA

Ardaya wrote (via X.com) on 8/10:

“Dodgers are calling up reliever Seth Halvorsen, sources told The Athletic. The hard-thrower was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rockies last month.”

Halvorsen, 26, has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons and appeared in 21 games with the Colorado Rockies before being traded to the Dodgers.

BleacherReport.com’s Andrew Peters wrote: