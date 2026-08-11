Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Makes Bold Tarik Skubal Claim That Might Puzzle Shohei Ohtani

Ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers series opener against the Kansas City Royals, manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media about all things Dodgers, and one thing Roberts was asked about regarded Tarik Skubal and his preparation/work ethic since joining the team.

Tarik Skubal is set to start for the Dodgers on Monday evening in his first start in LA since being traded to the club.

Roberts obviously had some very positive remarks for Skubal, but one comment he made could puzzle Shohei Ohtani.

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What Did Dave Roberts Say About Tarik Skubal?

Here is some of what Dave Roberts said to the media earlier on Monday regarding Tarik Skubal:

“He’s as different as anyone I’ve ever been around in this short period of time; he’s special.”

“He’s built differently, the mind, the body, the focus, the humility, the teammate, the willingness to serve (to help), he’s different than any other player I’ve been around, really.”

Not that Shohei Ohtani is taking into account anything his manager says in a presser, but saying a player is different than anyone you’ve ever been around, and you’ve been around the unicorn Ohtani for three seasons now is a bit puzzling.

“Dave Roberts discusses Tarik Skubal and the greatness he contributes to the team. “He’s as different as anyone I’ve ever been around in this short period of time. He’s special in every way,” Roberts said. “This guy is something like I’ve never seen.”

Another thing Roberts noted is that the clubhouse is buzzing amid Skubal’s LA debut, and the Dodgers’ manager said he plans to give Skubal a longer leash for tonight’s start.

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More on Tarik Skubal/Shohei Ohtani

Look, I’m not here to compare the two mega superstars in MLB, because there’s no doubt both Shohei Ohtani and Tarik Skubal are top-five players in the sport.

Speaking to Skubal, he recently commented on his looming free agency, stating he hopes the Detroit Tigers are involved in his negotiations in the winter, but that statement is pertinent to Roberts’ recent comments because perhaps the Dodgers manager is trying to lift Skubal’s value by showering him with compliments even though he’s been with the team just a week (and some change).

Recently, even Skubal’s new teammate Freddie Freeman jumped into the conversation to defend Skubal’s latest comments, so the whole thing really could be a PR stunt, but I would be very curious to get Shohei Ohtani’s thoughts on his vibe with Skubal so far, and get a feel for what he thinks about Dave Roberts’ latest remarks.

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