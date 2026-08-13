Los Angeles Dodgers Released 19-Year-Old Outfielder Before Brewers Series

After sweeping the Kansas City Royals this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ next opponent on their schedule will be a much tougher series, as the Milwaukee Brewers are coming into town for a rematch of the 2025 NLCS, which featured the Dodgers sweeping the Brewers.

However, this weekend’s series has huge implications for NL-seeding purposes. The Brewers have the best record in MLB, while the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have identical records (73-48).

Before the Brewers series, the Dodgers’ front office made an interesting decision to release a 19-year-old outfielder from their organization.

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Los Angeles Dodgers Release Leider Padilla

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Los Angeles Dodgers have released 19 y/o outfielder Leider Padilla from their organization:

“ACL Dodgers released OF Leider Padilla.”

The Dodgers signed him to a minors deal in January of 2024, so he’s been apart of the org. for the last three seasons. Padilla is from Caracas, Venezuela.

The ACL Dodgers are the rookie-ball affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Arizona Complex League). It is considered the stepping stone for players who enter MLB organizations before the age of 20, like Padilla, and gives young players their first taste of professional baseball.

In 2026, Padilla has batted .246 across 69 at-bats with three home runs and three doubles. It’s really unclear why the Dodgers decided to release him at such a young age.

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More on Leider Padilla’s MiLB Career/Dodgers Right Now

Leider Padilla has recorded 286 total at-bats in his short minors career thus far.

He’s batted .238 with six home runs, 53 RBI, and an OPS of .694.

Perhaps the fact the Dodgers were expecting him to be more productive at the plate is what led to the release, but it could also be a general roster shuffle.

Speaking about the Los Angeles Dodgers right now, after a tough skid where they lost eight of nine games, they rebounded with three straight victories against the Royals (which was partially expected), but hopefully LA can use that momentum in its upcoming series with the Brewers, who were recently swept by the San Diego Padres.

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