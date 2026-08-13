Ex-New York Yankees Player Suddenly Retires After Red Sox/Mariners Tenures

On August 4, the Seattle Mariners decided to release outfielder Rob Refsnyder from their organization.

Refsnyder, an 11-year MLB veteran who is 35 years old, decided to retire from baseball instead of signing a minor-league deal with another organization.

Albeit a long time ago, Refsnyder played in three seasons with the New York Yankees and was a fifth-round draft pick by the organization in the 2012 MLB draft. Refsnyder was from Seoul, South Korea.

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Rob Refsnyder’s Tenure with Yankees

Rob Refsnyder made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015, and his Yankees tenure spanned until 2017, when he was traded from the Yankees to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Across 94 total games played with the Yankees, Rob Refsnyder batted .241 with two home runs, 13 doubles, and an OPS+ of 73.

His offensive numbers weren’t great across his full 11-year career, but Refsnyder was always a solid outfielder who could be counted on to make routine plays.

After his Yankees stint, Rob Refsnyder bounced all across the league, going to the Blue Jays, Rays, Rangers, and Twins before settling with the Boston Red Sox, where he actually found a large amount of success with the bat.

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Taking a Glance at Rob Refsnyder’s MLB Career

Across 11 MLB seasons, Refsnyder played 594 total games and batted .246 with 37 home runs, 74 doubles, and 165 RBI.

In 2026, with the Seattle Mariners, Refsnyder did not perform very well, batting .140 over 114 at-bats.

His best stint came in a four-year period with the Boston Red Sox, where he was known as a strong platoon bat and definitely had a few moments against the Yankees from 2022 to 2025.

In those four years with Boston, Refsnyder had a large amount of his career success with the bat, as he clubbed 27 home runs over 309 games and posted an OPS+ of 123, which is 60 points higher than his next-best mark with another club, which was the Yankees (73 OPS+).

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