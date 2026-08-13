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Ex-New York Yankees Player Suddenly Retires After Red Sox/Mariners Tenures

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New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics
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OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 16: Ronald Torreyes #74 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Rob Refsnyder #38 after Torreyes scored against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fifth inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on June 16, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On August 4, the Seattle Mariners decided to release outfielder Rob Refsnyder from their organization.

Refsnyder, an 11-year MLB veteran who is 35 years old, decided to retire from baseball instead of signing a minor-league deal with another organization.

Albeit a long time ago, Refsnyder played in three seasons with the New York Yankees and was a fifth-round draft pick by the organization in the 2012 MLB draft. Refsnyder was from Seoul, South Korea.

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Rob Refsnyder’s Tenure with Yankees

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, IL – JUNE 29: Rob Refsnyder #38 of the New York Yankees makes a catch on Alen Hanson #39 of the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning on June 29, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Rob Refsnyder made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2015, and his Yankees tenure spanned until 2017, when he was traded from the Yankees to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Across 94 total games played with the Yankees, Rob Refsnyder batted .241 with two home runs, 13 doubles, and an OPS+ of 73.

His offensive numbers weren’t great across his full 11-year career, but Refsnyder was always a solid outfielder who could be counted on to make routine plays.

After his Yankees stint, Rob Refsnyder bounced all across the league, going to the Blue Jays, Rays, Rangers, and Twins before settling with the Boston Red Sox, where he actually found a large amount of success with the bat.

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Taking a Glance at Rob Refsnyder’s MLB Career

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – JUNE 3: Rob Refsnyder #38 of the New York Yankees steals second base in the third inning during MLB game action as Troy Tulowitzki #2 of the Toronto Blue Jays attempts to tag him out at Rogers Centre on June 3, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Across 11 MLB seasons, Refsnyder played 594 total games and batted .246 with 37 home runs, 74 doubles, and 165 RBI.

In 2026, with the Seattle Mariners, Refsnyder did not perform very well, batting .140 over 114 at-bats.

His best stint came in a four-year period with the Boston Red Sox, where he was known as a strong platoon bat and definitely had a few moments against the Yankees from 2022 to 2025.

In those four years with Boston, Refsnyder had a large amount of his career success with the bat, as he clubbed 27 home runs over 309 games and posted an OPS+ of 123, which is 60 points higher than his next-best mark with another club, which was the Yankees (73 OPS+).

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Ex-New York Yankees Player Suddenly Retires After Red Sox/Mariners Tenures

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