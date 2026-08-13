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New York Yankees Receive Clarke Schmidt Update During Mariners Series

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New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - JULY 3: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre on July 3, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Seattle Mariners in a 3-game series this week. The series will conclude on Thursday afternoon, with New York looking to sweep the M’s.

During the Mariners series, the Yankees received an update on pitcher Clarke Schmidt, who has been sidelined for 13+ months as he continues to rehab from Tommy John Surgery. It was Schmidt’s 2nd TJS in his career, and he last pitched in MLB on July 3, 2025.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Announce Injury News on 27-Year-Old Pitcher During Mariners Series

Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt Update

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Here is the latest Clarke Schmidt update from MLB.com (on 8/12): 

“Has resumed playing catch after experiencing right forearm cramping during Aug. 4 live batting practice. Schmidt has strung together good days, but has yet to throw from a mound again. (updated Aug. 12)”

MLB.com notes an expected return date of ‘possibly August’, which might be a bit frivolous to think at this moment. Perhaps early-Mid September the Yankees could see Clarke Schmidt on a big-league mound. Remember, he will certainly need a rehab stint, and the latest setback could only push that rehab assignment further back.

Schmidt is currently on the 60-day IL, and obviously has not pitched this season.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (a few days ago): 

“Working his way back from July 2025 internal brace surgery, Schmidt threw two innings of live batting practice Tuesday but wasn’t able to cover a third inning as planned when his forearm cramped up on him. Fortunately for Schmidt, he appears to have steered clear of any sort of major setback, given that he was cleared to start playing catch after a few days of rest. Assuming he’s able to make it through his next bullpen session without issue, Schmidt could be ready to face live hitters again by the end of the week.”

The ‘end of the week’ is almost here, so stay up to date with all the latest Clarke Schmidt news, as there could be a positive development this weekend.

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Inside Clarke Schmidt’s MLB Career

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 28: Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Clarke Schmidt has pitched in parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees and has been considered a very promising arm. He made his MLB debut in 2020.

Since 2023, Schmidt has made 62 starts. His 2024 and 2025 seasons were particularly effective.
In 2025, before his elbow injury, Schmidt boasted an ERA of 3.32 over 78.2 IP with 73 strikeouts.
The year prior, 2024, was Schmidt’s breakout campaign, as he posted an ERA of 2.85 over 16 starts.
All in all, he holds a career ERA of 3.82 across 393.1 IP.
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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Receive Clarke Schmidt Update During Mariners Series

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