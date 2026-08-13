New York Yankees Receive Clarke Schmidt Update During Mariners Series

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Seattle Mariners in a 3-game series this week. The series will conclude on Thursday afternoon, with New York looking to sweep the M’s.
During the Mariners series, the Yankees received an update on pitcher Clarke Schmidt, who has been sidelined for 13+ months as he continues to rehab from Tommy John Surgery. It was Schmidt’s 2nd TJS in his career, and he last pitched in MLB on July 3, 2025.
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Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt Update
Here is the latest Clarke Schmidt update from MLB.com (on 8/12):
“Has resumed playing catch after experiencing right forearm cramping during Aug. 4 live batting practice. Schmidt has strung together good days, but has yet to throw from a mound again. (updated Aug. 12)”
MLB.com notes an expected return date of ‘possibly August’, which might be a bit frivolous to think at this moment. Perhaps early-Mid September the Yankees could see Clarke Schmidt on a big-league mound. Remember, he will certainly need a rehab stint, and the latest setback could only push that rehab assignment further back.
Schmidt is currently on the 60-day IL, and obviously has not pitched this season.
CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (a few days ago):
“Working his way back from July 2025 internal brace surgery, Schmidt threw two innings of live batting practice Tuesday but wasn’t able to cover a third inning as planned when his forearm cramped up on him. Fortunately for Schmidt, he appears to have steered clear of any sort of major setback, given that he was cleared to start playing catch after a few days of rest. Assuming he’s able to make it through his next bullpen session without issue, Schmidt could be ready to face live hitters again by the end of the week.”
The ‘end of the week’ is almost here, so stay up to date with all the latest Clarke Schmidt news, as there could be a positive development this weekend.
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Inside Clarke Schmidt’s MLB Career
Clarke Schmidt has pitched in parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees and has been considered a very promising arm. He made his MLB debut in 2020.
New York Yankees Receive Clarke Schmidt Update During Mariners Series