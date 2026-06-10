Braves Recent MLB Player Signs with Orioles After Release from Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series. Atlanta lost the first game on Tuesday, but will send ace Chris Sale to the mound for Wednesday’s affair. Recently, the Braves traded for catcher Austin Wynns, and when they made that move, Chadwick Tromp was designated for assignment, rejected an outright to the minors, and hit MLB free agency.

On Wednesday, before the Braves-White Sox game, Tromp signed with a new MLB team. Tromp spent parts of five seasons with the Braves.

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Chadwick Tromp Signs with Baltimore Orioles

Per reports from MLB.com’s transactions log, Chadwick Tromp has signed a minor league free agent contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

Chadwick Tromp played in six games with the Baltimore Orioles in 2025, but other than that brief stint, Tromp has appeared in at least one game every season for the Braves dating back to 2022. It’s good to see him find a new MLB team to be with, as Tromp had at least one memorable moment with the Braves this season, and it came via a walk-off single against the Washington Nationals.

However, the numbers on the back of his baseball card aren’t great. In 25 at-bats this season with the Braves, Tromp batted .200 with a .423 OPS.

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Chadwick Tromp’s MLB Career

Aside from his five seasons with the Atlanta Braves and brief tenure with the Orioles, Tromp has also played with the San Francisco Giants (2020 to 2021). That is the team he debuted with, but then Tromp joined the Braves in 2022.

He’s played in 79 total games in his MLB career, and carries a .218 average with six career homers and an OPS of .596. Those aren’t productive numbers by any means, which is likely why Chadwick Tromp has had trouble seeing more than 20 games/season in MLB.

In 2026, Tromp saw a bit of time because of Drake Baldwin’s injury and the lack of depth the Braves had at catcher.

Tromp has always been a solid organizational depth piece for the Braves, and that’s likely how he’ll serve with the Baltimore Orioles as well.

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