Dodgers Get Good News on Shohei Ohtani Before White Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Shohei Ohtani in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani is not in the lineup after exiting their previous game with an injury.

Manager Dave Roberts provided an update on the two-way star’s health on SportsNet LA’s pregame coverage.

“He’s doing fine today. I think we got some pictures; there was no findings. It was just the normal wear and tear.”

Roberts thought the injury was more in the hamstring the previous night. An MRI showed the inflammation was more in the knee.

“It kind of got upset, swelled up a little bit. So I think we’re getting ahead of it smart, getting him out of the game was prudent. And with the travel, just to give him an extra day.”

The Dodgers manager hopes Ohtani will be back in the starting lineup in their next game against the White Sox. He ruled out a stint on the injured list.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Provides Encouraging Shohei Ohtani Update

While the Dodgers are without their best player for at least one game, they feel that they have avoided a more catastrophic injury. Ohtani’s exclusion from the lineup is more precautionary than anything else. Manager Dave Roberts said there were no restrictions in terms of range of motion when he saw him report to the game.

Roberts was asked if his primary leadoff hitter would be available off the bench for a key at-bat late in the game. He replied, “For (White Sox manager) Will Venable’s sake, yes,” as the Dodgers’ beat chuckled. Roberts also said that if it were a different part of the season, his leadoff hitter would be in the lineup.

With Ohtani’s injury, the topic shifted to his availability as a starting pitcher. Roberts said he expects the right-hander to make his next start, unless told otherwise. Ohtani’s next start is projected to be against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 17 at Dodger Stadium.

However, the Dodgers truly can’t breathe a sigh of relief until Ohtani is back in the lineup and gets through a game.

Dodgers Lineup Without Shohei Ohtani

With Shohei Ohtani sitting out this game, utility infielder Santiago Espinal gets the start at DH. The White Sox are starting left-hander Anthony Kay, so Roberts opted for the right-handed bat there. Left fielder Alex Call will bat in the leadoff spot.

Roberts’ comment on Ohtani’s availability carries more of a gamesmanship vibe. It’s unclear if he’s actually available, or if the Dodgers want to express caution with their best player.

For late-game pinch-hit situations, the Dodgers have three possible bats off the bench. Dalton Rushing and Ryan Ward are left-handed, while Alex Freeland is a switch-hitter. All three could be late-game options against a right-handed reliever.

While the White Sox carry five left-handers, their top two arms are right-handed. That would be Grant Taylor and Seranthony Dominguez. And if those two pitchers are in the game, the Dodgers will need a big at-bat to swing the game their way.