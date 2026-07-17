Detroit Tigers Announce Kevin McGonigle Decision Before Angels Game

The Detroit Tigers are set to begin the second half of their season with a three-game weekend set with the Los Angeles Angels.

Detroit has not had the season it has hoped for, but there is still time to turn things around, as the Tigers are just six games out of a playoff spot. However, it will require a string of wins if they are to do so.

Before the series opener against the Angels, Detroit released its lineup, which features a notable Kevin McGonigle decision.

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Kevin McGonigle Batting 2nd in Series Opener

The Detroit Tigers, ahead of their series opener with the Angels, released their lineup for 7/17. Here it is, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Tigers 7/17: “M. Vierling CF K. McGonigle 3B D. Dingler C S. Torkelson 1B R. Greene LF E. Valencia DH H. Lee 2B B. Malgeri RF Z. McKinstry SS T. Melton SP”

Notably, Kevin McGonigle is batting second. He’s usually the Tigers’ leadoff man, and with Zack McKinstry at shortstop, McGonigle is playing third. Troy Melton (5–1, 1.82 ERA, 41 SO) is getting the start for the series opener, and the Tigers’ batting order will have to muster some offense against Red Detmers.

It’s also good news that Dillon Dingler is batting cleanup, as before the All-Star break, he had beed absent from the lineup due to a hand issue.

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Kevin McGonigle This Season

Kevin McGonigle, as a rookie, was named to the All-Star team and is clearly the favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year.

Across his first 350 at-bats, McGonigle has tallied a bWAR of 4.6 with 99 total hits, 18 doubles, and eight total home runs. His OPS+ is 126.

The All-Star Game was a good hometown reunion for Kevin McGonigle, who is from the Philadelphia area.

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