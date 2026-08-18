Los Angeles Dodgers Star Kyle Tucker Makes Honest Statement Amid Rockie Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers inked Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract extension this offseason.

It was the highest contract handed out to a player this year.

Notably, Kyle Tucker has struggled with the Dodgers thus far. LA is currently playing the Colorado Rockies and won the first game of the series, but Tucker went hitless in the series opener.

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Kyle Tucker Sends Candid Message Amid Slump

Kyle Tucker is trying to fix things at the plate, but nothing seems to be working.

Per @UnderdogMLB, here is what he said about his struggles during the Rockies series:

“I feel like I’ve tried just about everything. And every time I feel like I’m turning a corner, I get hit with a roadblock.”

The month of August hasn’t been kind to Tucker. Here are his stats:

.184 BA 3 RBI .620 OPS -0.2 fWAR.

He’s hitless is seven games, and 0 for his last 25.

It hasn’t affected the Dodgers that much so far this season in terms of wins and losses, but Tucker’s defense has also slipped.

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Taking a Look At Kyle Tucker This Season

Kyle Tucker was brought in by the Dodgers to be an everyday player, and he has pretty much underperformed under manager Dave Roberts.

Perhaps LA needs to make a slight change to get Tucker going again, but it’s not clear what that change is.

Over 118 games played and 418 at-bats, Tucker has batted .230 with an OPS+ of 93, and just 11 home runs. He’s very consistently hit 20+ more runs per season in his career, but Tucker has also cited that he does not enjoy playing at Dodger Stadium.

It will be interesting to see how LA handles Tucker’s situation going forward.

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