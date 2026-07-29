Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Made Unique MLB History In Mariners Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Seattle Mariners in a 3-game series this week (at Dodger Stadium).

In Monday’s back-and-forth affair, which featured a lot of offense, Los Angeles was unable to come on top, as Mariners player Dominic Canzone was the ultimate thorn in the Dodgers’ side. Seattle won 7-6, and the Dodgers dropped to 67-40, but they still hold an 11-game lead in the NL West.

However, during the first game of the Mariners-Dodgers series, Los Angeles superstar Shohei Ohtani made a unique piece of MLB history.

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Shohei Ohtani Makes MLB History in Mariners Game

According to @DodgersNation, Shohei Ohtani became the first MLB player to have three or more hits, three or more RBIs, a leadoff homer and an intentional walk in a loss since 1955 last night.

A record that has stood for 71 years.

Shohei Ohtani seems to make some sort of unique MLB history every other night he’s in the lineup. While it sucks that the Dodgers lost, that’s a cool stat graph to add to Ohtani’s resume.

DodgersNation.com writer Aaron Coloma wrote:

“Ohtani isn’t unfamiliar with an O’Doyle-esque stat such as this, as he frequently found himself on the wrong side of history during his time with the Angels. The Dodgers, though, aren’t in the same position as the Angels were during Ohtani’s tenure in Anaheim, and will aim to battle back in the second game of the series at 7:10 p.m. PT on Wednesday.”

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Shohei Ohtani’s 2026 Thus Far

It’s been another marvelous season for Shohei Ohtani.

However, a recent triceps injury (paired with his left knee issue) is keeping him from his true unicorn superpowers.

With that being said, Ohtani is still batting .286 with 23 home runs, 64 RBI, and 108 hits, which is good for an OPS+ of 154.

The hope is that Shohei can return to pitching for the MLB playoffs, but for now, Ohtani will continue to help the Dodgers immensely with the bat in his hands.

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