Toronto Blue Jays Former All-Star Player Quietly Released by New MLB Team

The Toronto Blue Jays (fifth place, AL East) are currently taking on the Washington Nationals.

During their series with the Nationals, there are several roster transactions taking place across Major League Baseball. On Tuesday (July 28), a former Blue Jays All-Star was quietly released by their new MLB team.

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Santiago Espinal Released by Texas Rangers

Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star infielder (2022) Santiago Espinal was released by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday; his MLB.com transactions tracker reflects the move:

“Round Rock Express released 3B Santiago Espinal.”

He was signed by the Texas Rangers on a minor-league deal in early July.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (amid the release):

“Espinal never wound up making it to Texas after signing a minor league pact earlier this month. The 31-year-old journeyman hit .268 (15-for-56) with one homer during a 31-game stint with the Dodgers earlier this season.”

Espinal did not appear in an MLB game with the Rangers, as noted by Bissell. He batted .262 over 42 at-bats with AAA Round Rock.

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Santiago Espinal with the Blue Jays

Now that he is released, Espinal can sign with any MLB team (that will use his services).

Before his stint with the Dodgers this season, Espinal played two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

During his All-Star campaign with the Blue Jays in 2022, Espinal batted .267 across 135 games with 25 doubles and seven home runs. He made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2020, and spent four seasons with the Jays.

The 31-year-old infielder has a career OPS+ of 85 across seven MLB seasons with a batting average of .261, 21 home runs, 83 doubles, and 430+ hits.

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