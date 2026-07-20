The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

Before Monday’s game, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced a starting rotation change.

Los Angeles Dodgers Swap Starting Pitchers for Philadelphia Phillies Series

Originally, the Dodgers listed left-hander Eric Lauer as Tuesday’s probable starter and left-hander Justin Wrobleski as Wednesday’s probable starter.

However, on Monday afternoon, the team announced Wrobleski will start on Tuesday, while Lauer will start on Wednesday.

Via The Athletic’s Katie Woo on X: “Dodgers will throw Justin Wrobleski on Tuesday now and Eric Lauer on Wednesday.”

This season, Wrobleski is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 73 strikeouts over 100 1/2 innings.

Since joining the Dodgers midseason, Lauer is 3-0 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.

As originally planned, right-hander Emmet Sheehan will start on Monday. Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 93 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings this season.

Here are the Phillies’ probable starters for the series:

Monday: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 144 SO, 127 1/3 IP)

Tuesday: RHP Zack Wheeler (10-1, 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 108 SO, 93 IP)

Wednesday: RHP Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 108 SO, 103 IP)