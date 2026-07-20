The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.
Before Monday’s game, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced a starting rotation change.
Los Angeles Dodgers Swap Starting Pitchers for Philadelphia Phillies Series
Originally, the Dodgers listed left-hander Eric Lauer as Tuesday’s probable starter and left-hander Justin Wrobleski as Wednesday’s probable starter.
However, on Monday afternoon, the team announced Wrobleski will start on Tuesday, while Lauer will start on Wednesday.
Via The Athletic’s Katie Woo on X: “Dodgers will throw Justin Wrobleski on Tuesday now and Eric Lauer on Wednesday.”
This season, Wrobleski is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 73 strikeouts over 100 1/2 innings.
Since joining the Dodgers midseason, Lauer is 3-0 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.
As originally planned, right-hander Emmet Sheehan will start on Monday. Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 93 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings this season.
Here are the Phillies’ probable starters for the series:
- Monday: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 144 SO, 127 1/3 IP)
- Tuesday: RHP Zack Wheeler (10-1, 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 108 SO, 93 IP)
- Wednesday: RHP Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 108 SO, 103 IP)
Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now
The Dodgers are coming off a 2-1 series victory against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium this past weekend. The Yankees took the series finale with a 2-1 victory on Sunday night, but the Dodgers won the first game 2-1 on Friday and the second game 8-2 on Sunday afternoon.
The Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 63-37. They hold a comfortable lead in the National League West standings, with a 11 1/2-game lead over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.
Philadelphia Phillies Right Now
The Phillies dropped two of three games in their series against the New York Mets this past weekend.
Philadelphia holds the second National League Wild Card spot with a 55-45 record. The club is also just three games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.
Los Angeles Dodgers Swap Starting Pitchers for Philadelphia Phillies Series