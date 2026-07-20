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Los Angeles Dodgers Swap Starting Pitchers for Philadelphia Phillies Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

Before Monday’s game, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced a starting rotation change.

Los Angeles Dodgers Swap Starting Pitchers for Philadelphia Phillies Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 06: Eric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 06: Eric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Originally, the Dodgers listed left-hander Eric Lauer as Tuesday’s probable starter and left-hander Justin Wrobleski as Wednesday’s probable starter.

However, on Monday afternoon, the team announced Wrobleski will start on Tuesday, while Lauer will start on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Justin Wrobleski #70 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the eighth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Justin Wrobleski #70 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the eighth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Via The Athletic’s Katie Woo on X: “Dodgers will throw Justin Wrobleski on Tuesday now and Eric Lauer on Wednesday.”

This season, Wrobleski is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 73 strikeouts over 100 1/2 innings.

Since joining the Dodgers midseason, Lauer is 3-0 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.

As originally planned, right-hander Emmet Sheehan will start on Monday. Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 93 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings this season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Emmet Sheehan #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: Emmet Sheehan #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

Here are the Phillies’ probable starters for the series:

  • Monday: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 144 SO, 127 1/3 IP)
  • Tuesday: RHP Zack Wheeler (10-1, 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 108 SO, 93 IP)
  • Wednesday: RHP Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 108 SO, 103 IP)

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 17: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after his team's 2-1 win against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 17: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after his team’s 2-1 win against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Dodgers are coming off a 2-1 series victory against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium this past weekend. The Yankees took the series finale with a 2-1 victory on Sunday night, but the Dodgers won the first game 2-1 on Friday and the second game 8-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 63-37. They hold a comfortable lead in the National League West standings, with a 11 1/2-game lead over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Brandon Marsh #16 celebrates a 6-1 win over the New York Mets with Bryson Stott #5, Trea Turner #7, Alec Bohm #28, and Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 18: Brandon Marsh #16 celebrates a 6-1 win over the New York Mets with Bryson Stott #5, Trea Turner #7, Alec Bohm #28, and Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Phillies dropped two of three games in their series against the New York Mets this past weekend.

Philadelphia holds the second National League Wild Card spot with a 55-45 record. The club is also just three games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Swap Starting Pitchers for Philadelphia Phillies Series

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