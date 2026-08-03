MLB Trade: Baltimore Orioles Offloading 6-Year MLB Pitcher to Rays In Another Inter-Division Deal

The undoubted theme of this MLB trade deadline is the sheer number of inter-division trades that have taken place. The Orioles have been a part of two of them after the announcement of Tyler Wells being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote:

“The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring right-handed reliever Tyler Wells from the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN.”

Tyler Wells, 31, has spent his entire six-year MLB career in a Baltimore Orioles uniform. Baltimore is clearly selling, as they’ve already traded away the likes of Taylor Ward, Adley Rutschman, and Jake Rogers. Tyler Wells now joins the group.

More to come…