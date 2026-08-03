MLB Trade: Baltimore Orioles Offloading 6-Year MLB Pitcher to Rays In Another Inter-Division Deal

BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 31: Tyler Wells #68 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 31, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The undoubted theme of this MLB trade deadline is the sheer number of inter-division trades that have taken place. The Orioles have been a part of two of them after the announcement of Tyler Wells being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays.
“The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring right-handed reliever Tyler Wells from the Baltimore Orioles, sources tell ESPN.”
Tyler Wells, 31, has spent his entire six-year MLB career in a Baltimore Orioles uniform. Baltimore is clearly selling, as they’ve already traded away the likes of Taylor Ward, Adley Rutschman, and Jake Rogers. Tyler Wells now joins the group.
More to come…
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The undoubted theme of this MLB trade deadline is the sheer number of inter-division trades that have taken place. The Orioles have been a part of two of them after the announcement of Tyler Wells being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring right-handed reliever Tyler […]
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