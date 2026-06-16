Dodgers Share Encouraging Update on Injured $66 Million Veteran

The Los Angeles Dodgers provided a positive update on Teoscar Hernandez‘s injury recovery ahead of a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hernandez, who has been on the injured list for nearly three weeks with a hamstring strain, could begin a rehab assignment this weekend, manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Jack Harris of the California Post. Hernandez himself told the radio station AM 570 LA Sports that his hamstring is improving and he’s in for a “big week” of baseball activities, relayed by radio host David Vassegh.

The Teoscar Hernandez injury is one of several the Dodgers have had to navigate on the position player side. The team lost catcher Will Smith to a neck injury last week. Shortstop Mookie Betts recently returned from a lengthy absence. Los Angeles is expected to get utilityman Tommy Edman back in the lineup for the first time on Tuesday, June 16.

Los Angeles Dodgers News Update: Teoscar Hernandez’s Injury is Improving, Rehab Assignment Coming Soon

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Hernandez is in the second season of the three-year, $66 million deal he signed with the Dodgers heading into the 2025 campaign. He’s making just under $20 million this season. The price tag will jump to $22 million next year. The Dodgers also hold a $15 million team option on Hernandez for the 2028 campaign.

The 33-year-old Hernandez has played well when he’s been on the field this year. He’s posted a strong 119 wRC+ across 204 plate appearances. Hernandez has slugged seven home runs and stolen two bases. The outfielder has slashed .276/.348/.436 through 51 games. The .276 batting average would be Hernandez’s highest mark across a full season since 2021, when he hit .296 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hernandez has had a bounce-back season in the field. He recorded a brutal -8 Defensive Runs Saved as the Dodgers’ primary right fielder in 2024. The veteran moved over to left field last season and showed improvement. Hernandez had 1 DRS across 1,106 innings at the position in 2025. With Kyle Tucker joining the Dodgers this year, Hernandez moved back to left field. He’s played much better this season, with a perfectly average 0 DRS. Given his immense value at the plate, Hernandez just needs to be a neutral defender to have a positive impact on the Dodgers’ lineup.

Who Will Lose Playing Time When Hernandez Returns?

The Dodgers turned to Alex Call and Ryan Ward when Hernandez went down with the hamstring injury. The right-handed Call is typically in the lineup against left-handed pitching. Ward takes over in left field when a right-handed arm is on the mound. The rookie Ward has easily outplayed the journeyman Call, though the sample sizes are fairly small. Ward has a massive .942 OPS in 36 plate appearances as the Dodgers’ left fielder. Call has posted a .600 mark across 56 plate appearances at the position.

The 28-year-old Ward is finally getting a big-league opportunity after a long career in the minors. He’s notched several solid seasons at the Triple-A level, including a 132 wRC+ in 143 games last season. If he can retain a roster spot in the majors when Hernandez returns, there’s a chance he continues to see playing time against right-handed pitching.