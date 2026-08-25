LA Dodgers Announce Sudden Teoscar Hernandez Decision Before Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been red-hot as of late, as they have won each of their last six games. Now, they will be looking to keep this kind of play going as they kick off their series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The Dodgers will be making some changes to their lineup for their series opener against the Braves. This includes a notable one with outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Teoscar Hernandez Lineup Change

The Dodgers announced a notable change involving Hernandez, as he will not be in their lineup for their series opener against the Braves. This comes after he batted seventh and played left field for Los Angeles in their most recent game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here is the Dodgers’ full lineup for their game against the Braves.

Shohei Ohtani DH

Freddie Freeman 1B

Mookie Betts SS

Max Muncy 3B

Tommy Edman 2B

Kyle Tucker RF

Alex Call LF

Alek Thomas CF

Hunter Fedduccia C

Teoscar Hernandez’s 2026 Season So Far With the Dodgers

Hernandez has had a bit of a down season for the Dodgers in 2026. In 96 games this season with Los Angeles, he has recorded 11 home runs, 44 RBI, and a .244 batting average. This is after the two-time All-Star recorded 25 home runs and 89 RBI in 134 games for Los Angeles during this past season.

Overall, Hernandez’s power numbers have been down a bit this season, but there is still time for him to pick it up during this final stretch of the season. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make once he returns to the Dodgers’ lineup from here.