Dodgers-Rangers Trade Proposal Replaces Struggling Outfielder with Two-Time All-Star

While the Los Angeles Dodgers have a pretty complete team, they may not use MLB’s trade deadline to acquire anyone on the pitching front. Despite a beat-up staff dealing with several injuries, especially to starters like Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles expects to get all of those arms back. However, as shown in the past, the Dodgers are consistently an aggressive team in terms of trades, always looking to bolster their roster to the best of their ability.

The Dodgers took a slight gamble this offseason when they signed outfielder Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million contract. The mainstay left fielder for Los Angeles has struggled throughout the season and may need to be replaced to clear up space in the outfield for a more productive hitter.

Los Angeles should consider making a move with the Texas Rangers for Adolis Garcia.

Why Should the Dodgers Trade for Garcia?

This proposal is interesting because it’s unclear if the Texas Rangers will be sellers, and if so, what they will sell off. However, Texas is currently struggling, with a record of 31-35, and in fourth place in the American League West. Each day that goes by and brings us closer to the deadline, there is a more likely chance they will move off some parts.

Here is writer Dylan Sanders’ reasoning behind a trade for Garcia:

Is Garcia Worth It To Trade For?

Sanders makes a great point that the Los Angeles Dodgers have a need in the outfield, and even though Garcia is scuffling a little bit, he is a way more proven player than Conforto and has a better chance of turning his season around. Conforto is hitting just .170 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 180 at-bats. The experiment is over, as his production is just so minuscule.

As for Adolis Garcia, he made a bold claim this season that he would hit 50 home runs. He likely won’t reach that mark, and is hitting .215 on the season with seven home runs, but is a two-time All-Star who has shown the ability to hit more than 25 home runs consistently. The trade proposal suggests targeting Jakob Wright, a lefty prospect, but another prospect name that would more incline the Texas Rangers to make this deal is the fifth-ranked southpaw prospect in the Dodgers organization, Jackson Ferris. Ferris has seen a fair amount of success in the Dodgers’ farm system and could be moved up to Triple-A Oklahoma City shortly.