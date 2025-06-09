Dodgers Trade Prediction Lands Nationals 2024 All-Star Pitcher

While the Los Angeles Dodgers did receive some good news recently regarding their bullpen in the form of Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates returning from injury, they have been far too reliant on unproven arms to either close out games or work in high-leverage situations.

Dodgers’ top reliever signing this offseason was left-hander Tanner Scott, who has had his ups and downs this season, but has been one of the only guys steadily healthy in the bullpen. The Dodgers are still awaiting the return of Blake Treinen, and earlier this month, it was announced Evan Phillips would miss the entire 2025 season with Tommy John Surgery.

Likely, the Dodgers won’t look to the trade market to acquire a starting pitcher, considering the number of starters that they will return from the IL. However, a number of solid relievers are making their case on other teams that can potentially be traded away. And one to look out for the Dodgers to acquire is Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan.

The Case for Kyle Finnegan

In a piece posted by MLB.com’s Theo DeRosa, all about teams that are “reliever-needy”, he mentioned Kyle Finnegan as a name that could fill that need. Here is what DeRosa had to say:

“Finnegan was an All-Star for the Nats in 2024, saving 38 games with a 3.68 ERA for Washington. This year, the right-hander’s numbers have been even better: He has 18 saves (he’s on pace to tie San Diego’s Robert Suarez for the most in MLB with 49) and a 2.49 ERA. With Finnegan set to become a free agent after this season, the Nats could move on from him if their record doesn’t improve by the Trade Deadline — and he’d probably fetch a decent haul.”

To add to that sentiment, DeRosa also named the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the teams who is reliever-needy:

“Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech were both activated from the Injured List Saturday, so that should help, but a Dodgers bullpen that looked formidable on paper has been far from dominant. Free-agent add Tanner Scott, for instance, has just a 4.40 ERA. Having to cover the most relief innings in MLB hasn’t helped, but a middle-of-the-pack 3.94 bullpen ERA might inspire the Dodgers to make moves at the Deadline.”

Who Could Los Angeles Give Up?

Who the Los Angeles Dodgers would give up likely depends on where the Washington Nationals stand in the standings come early July. They are 30-35, 11.5 games back in the National League East, and might be headed towards being sellers.

In return for Finnegan, Los Angeles could give up starter Landon Knack and infield prospect Alex Freeland. Knack has started a handful of games for LA and certainly had some struggles, but he is still young and able to be developed. He will likely be out of the Dodgers’ pitching staff once players like Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tyler Glasnow return. It would be a good idea to move off Knack now before he really has no trade value. He’s pitched 38.2 innings this season and has 35 strikeouts.

This move makes sense on both sides and is something to watch for as MLB’s trade deadline looms.