Latest Trade Proposal Sends Tigers’ Ace to Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be one of the most successful teams in Major League Baseball, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking for ways to boost themselves further up in the standings.

Ahead of their next matchup against the Colorado Rockies on May 27, the Dodgers are first in the NL West at 35-20 overall. Outside of their division, they are third in all of baseball, behind the Tampa Bay Rays (34-18) and the Atlanta Braves (37-18).

With two consecutive World Series rings already secured, Los Angeles is looking to return to the Fall Classic. Unfortunately, the injured list has plagued their pitching staff.

With several arms out of commission, now is the right time to start seriously considering making a splash. According to Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, striking a deal involving the Detroit Tigers‘ Tarik Skubal could be the right move, albeit seemingly overkill.

Even so, making such a significant splash could be exactly what the franchise needs if it wants to clinch another highly touted title.

Trade Proposal Sends Skubal to the Dodgers

If Rymer’s trade package were to come to fruition, Skubal would head to Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder Zyhir Hope and shortstop Emil Morales.

Hope and Morales are both within the top five prospects for the Dodgers, with Hope coming in at No. 2 and Morales landing at No. 5. Building up young talent would certainly benefit the Tigers. Los Angeles could use some help in the pitching department — a statement that isn’t often said about the franchise.

The Dodgers currently have right-handers Tyler Glasnow and Edwin Díaz on the IL, along with southpaw Blake Snell. Of course, ace Shohei Ohtani is still healthy and throwing, but the club is in need of support in order to get back into World Series contention.

Not only have they been navigating the IL, but their healthy crew has been sputtering on the mound when compared to their performances last year.

As noted by Rymer, “Trading for Skubal to bring order to the chaos is another overkill situation, but it just feels like something the Dodgers would do. Then there’s also the reality that they could because they can.”

What Skubal Would Bring to the Dodgers

During his 2025 campaign, the 29-year-old arm logged a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings pitched through 31 starts.

Since his 2026 season kicked off, he has registered a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts across 43.1 innings pitched through seven starts. Skubal is undeniably one of the most sought-after pitchers in the Major Leagues, and trade rumors have swarmed him for years.

He’s been playing on the big stage for several years after making his MLB debut in August 2020.

During the offseason, rumors were particularly overwhelming, and they’re starting to heat up once again. Trade proposals come and go, but out of the ones involving Skubal and the Dodgers, a package including Hope and Morales could be enticing for the Tigers.

Los Angeles is equipped with a promising young farm system — perhaps Detroit should take advantage of it.