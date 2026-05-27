Dodgers Were Preparing Big Roster Move Before Kiké Hernández’s Exit: Report

On Tuesday, May 26, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost utility man Kiké Hernández to the IL in only his second game of 2026.

The 12-year MLB veteran exited the game in the fourth inning with an oblique injury following a double. Hernández returned the dugout in pain, where he was immediately met with concern from manager Dave Roberts.

Per the Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Roberts stated that Alex Freeland will replace Hernández.

Dave Roberts said Alex Freeland will replace Kiké Hernández, who will go on the IL. https://t.co/JXXSxIrcdD — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 27, 2026

Prior to Hernández’s injury, Freeland was already en route to Los Angeles.

Alex Freeland Out of Triple-A Lineup on Tuesday Following Hyeseong Kim’s Slump

Alex Freeland started the season on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Opening Day roster. Just over six weeks later, Freeland was optioned to make room for all-star shortstop, Mookie Betts.

Freeland however, has been given a second chance with the Dodgers this season. Although devestating, Kiké Hernández’s injury reopens Freeland’s door to the big leagues.

But in a recent report by Dodgers beat writer Fabian Ardaya, it seems as if Freeland was making his way back to Dodger Stadium ahead of Hernández’s injury.

Ardaya wrote in his article about Hernández’s injury:

“The club will likely recall infielder Alex Freeland, who was out of the lineup Tuesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City and en route to Los Angeles as the organization evaluated the slumping Kim’s tenuous place on the active roster, league sources told The Athletic. The Dodgers have one other infielder on the 40-man roster, Tyler Fitzgerald, after designating Santiago Espinal for assignment to clear a spot for Hernández.”

Hyeseong Kim is who Freeland originally beat out to start the season, despite having been a key component to the Dodgers’ postseason roster in 2025.

Kim was called up after Betts’ injury in early April. The ‘comet’ was red-hot to begin his 2026 campaign, but fizzled out as the season progressed. In his last 15 games, Kim is slashing .159/.240/.159 with 17 strikeouts and zero extra base hits.

With Hernández’s injury, both Freeland and Kim get additional time under a bright spotlight to prove their spot in the roster before Tommy Edman returns from his three week rehab assignment in OKC.

What Will Alex Freeland’s Role Be With Dodgers?

Since getting optioned to OKC on May 11, Alex Freeland is slashing .265/.345/.592 with an OPS of .937 in 49 at-bats. The switch-hitting second baseman has also tallied two triples, four home runs, and 16 RBIs.

With Max Muncy’s status still at a day-to-day following a wrist injury, Freeland will likely find himself in the lineup on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies.

Following the conclusion of Tuesday’s game, manager Dave Roberts says that Freeland is expected to fill that utility role of Kiké Hernández in the infield.

Hyeseong Kim, Miguel Rojas, and Freeland are both options at second base if Muncy is cleared.

Kim was not a starter in their 15-6 victory over the Rockies, but found himself in Hernández’s spot in the lineup after his injury.

Freeland’s spot on the roster is at least guaranteed for the next few weeks. Along with Kim, he is not an every day starter. Both Freeland and Kim will likely see a similar amount of playing time, alternating starts.