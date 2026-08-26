Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow Opens Up on Lengthy Rehab, Braves Start

It had been more than three months since Tyler Glasnow toed the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 6’8″ right-hander spoke about his return after the Dodgers’ 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

“It felt like a long time,” said Glasnow on SportsNet LA’s postgame coverage. “Anytime you’re out that long, just doing rehab the whole time, it definitely sucks. It’s exciting to get back. My body is in a spot where I felt like before. Glad I feel healthy, and my stuff is good.”

Glasnow was pulled from his previous start against the Houston Astros with back spasms on May 6. It turned into a long layoff of nearly three and a half months before he’d make another big league start.

“It all feels the same. I feel healthy and I feel strong.”

The right-hander was activated from the 60-day injured list before his start against the Braves.

Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow on Start vs. Braves

Tyler Glasnow had a rough first inning, surrendering three runs to the Braves. It took 35 pitches and a successful ABS challenge by catcher Hunter Feduccia to get through the frame.

However, Glasnow kept them off the scoreboard the rest of the day. That allowed the Dodgers to eventually tie the game back at 3-3 and get him off the hook.

“I think I was pretty fastball-heavy the first inning,” said Glasnow. “A little bit predictable. Not a ton of hard-hit balls; that’s how it goes sometimes. Coming out in the second, I felt more in rhythm. Slider was working a lot better and just felt a lot better.”

Looking at the usage breakdown on the Dodgers vs. Braves Game Feed on Baseball Savant, there was a clear reduction in four-seamer usage as the game wore on. Glasnow was at 52% the first time through the lineup, then 44% the second time, and 36% the third time.

The slider usage also ramped up by similar increments each time through.

“Early on, I was just trying to get timing, so I was leaning on the heater a bit. And then trying to be less predictable, and the slider felt good today too. I just started some guys off with it, throw it in middle counts, and stop being so predictable.”

Glasnow threw four first-pitch sliders to the Braves. He got a strike on all four of them. The pitch generated six whiffs on 14 swings.

What’s Next for the Dodgers?

Tyler Glasnow’s first start from injury is in the rearview mirror. The Dodgers can focus on keeping their rotation healthy down the stretch.

The club currently features a starting rotation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Tarik Skubal, Eric Lauer, and Roki Sasaki.

They’re also expected to get Shohei Ohtani back on a mound soon. Due to his unique situation, he’ll be having de facto rehab outings in the major leagues instead of going to a minor league affiliate.

As the Dodgers get to the final stretch of the 2026 season, the pieces are falling into place. They’re nearly healthy with their starting rotation and are in a good place in the standings.

Their quest for a three-peat will begin in October.